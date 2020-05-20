If this pandemic has proven anything, it’s that homelessness is not just someone else’s problem. When a viral pandemic sweeps through the world, we are all vulnerable.
Perhaps the most vulnerable of all are those women and children who are in abusive homes. We’ve seen reported incidents of domestic violence significantly increase in these past few months in which many people have been out of work and stuck at home.
Perhaps as vulnerable as those who are stuck at home are those who have no homes to be stuck in. Homeless people have no choice but to continue to move in public spaces and they often lack the means for basic health care, meaning that they continue to present a risk to themselves and others during the pandemic.
Howard County and Kokomo leaders recognized the need and beginning this week are offering a place for the area homeless population to self-quarantine.
Thanks to a $380,000 state grant from the Family and Social Services Administration, Howard County will be able to set up an isolation center for the homeless who have been tested for COVID-19, are positive with the virus or are showing symptoms or even those who have a test pending and have nowhere to self-quarantine themselves.
In addition, those who have been hospitalized and are ready for discharge but have not completed their quarantine time, may do so at the center. Referrals will be handled by local hospitals and homeless shelters. The latter will also bring out-of-county residents to the isolation center.
The center, located at 625 N. Union St., will be operated by the county in partnership with Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM) and Community Howard Regional Health. It is expected to house 50 people and will cover not just Howard County but Tipton, Miami, Cass and Wabash counties as well.
Hard times can affect any of us, and these days they’re affecting all of us.
We as a community owe it to ourselves to see to it that resources are available to provide shelter for the homeless and for women and children who are in danger at home. This is a key element in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and future outbreaks that may threaten us.
