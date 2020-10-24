Seven years ago Nov. 17, on an unseasonably warm Sunday, Howard County residents received plenty of warning something bad was about to happen.
For most of the day, a steady wave of television and radio reports tracked a severe storm across Illinois into Indiana. When it reached Terre Haute, locals started to get worried. By the time it hit Clinton County, more than a dozen tornado spotters were in place and ready to report any cloud rotations or touchdowns.
“An hour and a half before it hit,” said now retired Emergency Management Director Larry Smith of the first tornado that day, “we put out several [warnings]. When it got to the county line we put out our last, final warning and told everybody to take shelter. We had a tornado on the ground popping up and down. It would touch ground and pop back up.”
Thirty-two people sought emergency care after the storm; five people were admitted to the hospital. There were no deaths.
If you had a cellphone, you likely received texts, warning you to take immediate shelter. And when another severe storm approaches this area, you can receive such warnings on a home phone line or computer directly from the National Weather Service.
All you have to do is sign up at the Howard County government website, www.howardcountyin.gov. The technology will send messages to county residents through a variety of means, including home telephones, cellular devices, email addresses or faxes.
Log on to www.howardcountyin.gov and click on the “Emergency Alerts and Public Notices System” text below “Quick Links” at the left side of the page. From there, it will take you to a website powered by technology provider Everbridge. You only have to give your name, address and a phone number, but you can choose several ways in which to be notified of impending storms or floods.
If you don’t have access to the internet, you can sign up at any branch of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library or in the lobby of the sheriff’s department offices at the corner of Markland Avenue and Berkley Road.
On the coming seventh anniversary of the tornado outbreak of Nov. 17, 2013, we urge all Howard County residents to sign up to receive these emergency alerts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.