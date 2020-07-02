In Indiana, July 1 is the date on which a slew of state laws, passed in the previous legislative session, take effect. 2020 is no different.
Health insurers, in most circumstances, now must cover colorectal cancer screenings beginning at age 45 instead of 50, in accordance with a recommendation by the American Cancer Society. The minimum age to marry in Indiana now is 16 years old, up from 15. And motorists now are banned from holding cellphones and tablets while behind the wheel.
House Bill 1358 didn’t make the cut last session, but it’s one lawmakers and the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police should consider in January 2021. It could help improve relations between police departments and the residents they serve, and boost city tax collections at a time when municipal officials are staring at budget shortfalls brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
HB 1358, authored by state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Indianapolis, would’ve allowed cities and towns to adopt local ordinances requiring police officers to live in the places they serve. Current state law only mandates officers make their homes no farther than a county contiguous to the one where their municipal employer is.
After the fatal police shooting of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in August 2014, a report by Batya Ungar-Sargon and Andrew Flowers for fivethirtyeight.com found 48% of police officers in U.S. cities with a residency requirement live within city limits, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s data. For cities without a residency requirement, it’s just 39%.
What’s more, Ungar-Sargon and Flowers found those cities with residency requirements had police forces that better reflected the racial demographics of those they serve – a goal of nearly every large-city police department in the nation.
There’s another reason why Hoosier cities might want to push the Legislature to allow them to set police residency requirements: revenue shortfalls. Howey Politics Indiana publisher and columnist Brian Howey reported last week property tax collections are down as much as 15% in some Hoosier cities because of COVID-related unemployment. It seems odd that at a time when municipalities likely will be considering hiring freezes or even layoffs to make up for tax collections, many employees from the largest city departments will pay their property taxes to neighboring counties.
In the 1970s, fivethirtyeight.com reports, more than half of the largest U.S. cities had residency requirements for police officers and firefighters. The defense of these local ordinances became known as the “stake in the community” doctrine.
It’s time for a Statehouse discussion on this old tenet, and whether it can improve the diversity of our departments or police-community relations throughout Indiana.
