House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with the Democratic caucus Friday to consider impeachment proceedings as soon as next week against President Trump, after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday.
Trump had earlier encouraged loyalists at a White House rally to march on the Capitol where Congress was certifying the Electoral College tally of President-elect Joe Biden’s Nov. 3 victory.
They breached barriers set up by an undermanned Capitol police force. They vandalized the Capitol’s offices and hallowed halls. And they delayed certification of the results of the election until the wee hours of the next morning.
One Capitol police officer died from injuries he suffered during the mayhem. A female protester was shot and killed. And the vice president and members of the House and Senate were in danger of injury and death.
“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol,” Trump said at his White House rally Wednesday, “and we’re gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. And we’re probably not going to be cheering, so much for some of them, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”
Later the president watched on television what his words had wrought.
Trump incited a riot. His transportation and education secretaries resigned from his Cabinet in protest. If he had any sense of shame, he would resign as well.
If the president doesn’t step down before Monday, he can expect to be the first president to be twice impeached.
And this time, the Senate should convict him – for his role in Wednesday’s sacking of the Capitol, and to ensure he can never hold public office again.
