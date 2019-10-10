Indiana House Bill 1016 should be a powerful affirmation of the First Amendment in the Hoosier State. That is, had it passed.
In 2017, student journalists behind a push for state protections saw their efforts disintegrate in the face of cold, hard bureaucracy.
“Several of Indiana’s high school and college student journalists, publications advisers and directors of Indiana’s press associations have worked with Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, to dial back strong censorship practices some school administrators have incorporated since the 1988 Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier decision,” wrote Diana Hadley, executive director of the Indiana High School Press Association, in a column we published during the 2017 legislative session.
At the time, the state Senate was about to vote on a student journalism bill, House Bill 1130, similar to 2018’s HB 1016.
“Twelve states already have rules or statutes that returned student press freedom to a Tinker v. Des Moines standard, and 18 others are working on legislation,” Hadley wrote.
As a refresher, Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier said student journalists were subject to a lower level of protections by the First Amendment. In Tinker v. Des Moines, which was the earlier standard Hazelwood undid, the Supreme Court found students enjoyed the same constitutional protections as everyone else; as it should be.
In 2017, HB 1130 died in the state Senate. Lawmakers let HB 1016, again authored by Rep. Clere, suffer the same fate in 2018.
This week is National Newspaper Week, the 79th annual recognition of the service of newspapers and their employees across North America. The next generation of journalists needs to understand the importance of the First Amendment and the protections it offers. Starting them off without these safeguards sets a bad example and has the potential to drive away young talent.
We hope legislators in Indianapolis recognize the importance of laws like this one in the upcoming legislative session.
