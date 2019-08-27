We hear complaints — all the time — from campaigning politicians, TV pundits and lobbyists peddling “family values.” The federal government, they say, has “taken God out of our schools.”
God never left. Not here. Kokomo City Hall, the Howard County commissioners, the United Way of Howard County, the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, state and local law enforcement and the residents in Cedar Crest, Garden Square Apartments and Park Place Apartments, in particular, will tell you that.
Near the home of the United Auto Workers Local 685, a historical marker attests to it.
The day after two tornadoes swept through Howard County in November 2013, 400 area students turned out to help their neighbors clean up.
Tornadoes taking eerily similar paths to the 2013 twisters struck three years ago this past Saturday.
“I went riding around with my Uncle Chris and just saw the devastation,” former Kokomo basketball player and Indiana All-Star Tayler Persons told us in 2013. “I knew if my house was hit like that, I would want people to help me. I wanted to get my team out there, and it just blossomed into something really special.”
Persons, who this summer signed a contract to play professional basketball in the Netherlands, tweeted an encouragement to his friends and Twitter followers to turn out as volunteers following the 2013 tornadoes. A throng of students showed up the next morning. They ignited a surge of relief efforts in the wake of destruction that left a lasting impression on civic leaders.
Persons tweeted for volunteers to help his hometown’s cleanup efforts just hours after three tornadoes touched down in Howard County. Hundreds responded.
This empathy-turned-to-action we’ve seen in our youth didn’t just begin after the 2013 storm. In 2011, Kokomo High School students organized a week of fundraisers for Morgan Brantley, a 17-year-old junior who was fighting cancer. The boys varsity basketball team wore “Kats for a Kure” T-shirts and cheerleaders walked the stands at Memorial Gym, collecting donations from fans to help Morgan’s family offset the costs of her treatment.
To the end, Morgan was every bit as resilient and generous as the classmates and teachers who loved her.
That historical marker near UAW Local 685 reads “Kokomo Strong.” But between the lines, it says the kids of Howard County know the meaning of charity. They live the Golden Rule.
It says they make us proud.
