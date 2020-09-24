Lots of folks begin their Christmas shopping the weekend after Thanksgiving. But this being National Small Business Week, it seems only appropriate to offer a suggestion to you early birds: Shop local first, whether your hometown is Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Delphi or Tipton.
It’s critical local people support the merchants who help their community thrive throughout the year. Shop in the businesses that pay dues to the local chamber of commerce and civic organizations, buy sponsorships for local athletic teams and tickets to the chicken noodle dinner at church.
Holiday spending this year already is forecast to rise only between 1% and 1.5%, according to retailinfosystems.com.
“Lower projected holiday growth this season is not surprising given the state of the economy,” Daniel Bachman, and economic forecaster with Deloitte. “While high unemployment and economic anxiety will weigh on overall retail sales this holiday season, reduced spending on pandemic-sensitive services such as restaurants and travel may help bolster retail holiday sales somewhat.
“E-commerce is likely to be a big winner because consumers have shown a clear movement towards buying online rather than at brick and mortar stores,” Bachman said.
This is a critical time of year for the folks who make their living in the retail industry. How their stores do in the next three months could well make or break the whole year.
One way to make sure your dollars have the biggest impact is to keep them in your community.
It’s tempting, we know, to pack up the family and drive to Carmel or Indianapolis, and these days, it’s also tempting to just stay in your living room and fire up your computer, shopping for bargains on the internet.
It’s important to remember, though, those internet retailers won’t be paying taxes to run our local governments. That store at the Fashion Mall won’t be providing a job to your neighbor down the street.
Local businesses do that. They pay the taxes that keep the lights on in our schools and pave our streets. And they write the paychecks that buy groceries and make house payments in households throughout every community in the area.
Local merchants are our friends and neighbors. They serve beside us on local boards and commissions. They volunteer as Scoutmasters and Little League coaches. They buy ads in the school yearbook, and they make contributions to local charities.
They can continue to do these things only if they have customers putting money into their cash registers.
Supporting those local merchants simply makes sense.
