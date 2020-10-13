The Howard County Clerk’s office always is busy — but more so before an election. Voter registration for the Nov. 3 general election closed Monday, Oct. 5. Absentee in-person voting began Oct. 6.
And early voting at Howard County voting centers starts at noon, Oct. 24.
We, too, are seeing more activity. We are receiving more and more candidate endorsement letters. We’ve published several already.
We welcome them, as do your neighbors. Many use these brief opinion pieces to help them distinguish one candidate from another.
To ensure your letter is published in quick order, here are a few guidelines we ask you to follow:
• Hold your endorsement letter to 250 words or fewer.
• Sign your letter with your full name, address and daytime phone number so that authorship can be verified. (We’ll only publish your name and city.)
• All endorsement letters must be received by Wednesday, Oct. 28. (That should give us enough time to make room for your letter before the Nov. 3 election.)
• Only one endorsement letter will be accepted per author.
As with all letters, we must reserve the right to edit them for grammar, brevity, good taste and libel. And, as always, you may address your letter to Opinions, Kokomo Tribune, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46904, or fax it to 765-854-6733.
Email is the fastest way to submit your letter. Send it to either jeff.kovaleski@kokomotribune.com or ktnews@kokomotribune.com.
Endorsement letters will be published through Saturday, Oct. 31.
Participate in the public discourse. Send us a letter for publication.
And don’t forget to vote Nov. 3.
