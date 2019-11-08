There’s an old saying we like — one parents and teachers should take to heart: “Give a dog a good name, and it’ll live up to it.”
Former Northwestern High School teacher Patricia Zeck taught by that adage. She retired six years ago from the faculty after 45 years with the school.
Zeck required every student in her honors biology class to enter both the Howard County and East Central Indiana science fairs. Many qualified for the International Science and Engineering Fair.
How many? Forty-six. And two, Kaleb Naegli in 2006 and Terri Myers in 2000, finished first among the brightest students from across the globe.
At the state science fair, seven Northwestern students took first place under Zeck. At the time of her retirement, Zeck was the only Indiana instructor to teach a qualifying participant in every state science fair since the competition was established in 1988.
Today is National Parents as Teachers Day. The observance encourages parents across the country to support children in their educational goals.
Missouri teachers developed the concept of “parents as teachers” in the 1970s. They had observed children beginning kindergarten with varying levels of school readiness.
The United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties made local kindergarten readiness one of its primary objectives in 2017, working to help make 75% of the community’s 5-year-olds kindergarten ready by 2022. And parental involvement is a powerful indicator of a student’s academic performance. At least 15 studies dating back as far as 1980 suggest children of parents who volunteer at school, check homework and talk to teachers score higher on standardized tests or earn better grades than their peers.
Ask your children whether they have homework today and ensure they complete it. Make plans to attend your school’s next parent-teacher conference. Volunteer at school. You can chaperon a field trip or dance, and assist school employees running extracurricular activities.
Your children and their teachers need your help. So set high expectations for your student, as Patty Zeck did. Your children will later thank you for preparing them for the rigors of life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.