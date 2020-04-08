We hear complaints — all the time — from campaigning politicians, TV pundits and lobbyists peddling “family values.” The federal government, they say, has “taken God out of our schools.”
God never left. Not here. The residents of Sharpsville and students, teachers and administrators at Tri-Central High School will tell you that.
A mobile coffee cart that helps teach life skills to Tri-Central students enrolled in the learning-disabilities program attests to it.
That coffee cart, Chad’s Cafe, is the brainchild of Chad Keown. The Tri-Central student died at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis April 12, 2018. He was just 17.
Chad was only a month old when he had the first of three open heart surgeries to repair a congenital heart defect. In 2015, he suffered pulmonary bleeding that cut off oxygen to his brain and forced the removal of two portions of his right lung. Doctors said he would be bed-ridden the rest of his life.
But for the next two years, Chad fought to recover. And he shared an idea with one of his Riley doctors.
Chad told Dr. Chuck Dietzen he wanted to create a mobile drink and snack bar that could serve students and teachers while helping students with special needs learn useful life skills, such as how to keep the cafe stocked and make change for customers.
Dietzen contacted the Indiana Children’s Wish Fund, an organization that grants wishes to kids with life-threatening or terminal illnesses. Terry Ceaser-Hudson with the Indiana Children’s Wish Fund said the organization has granted more than 4,000 wishes, but it’s rare to see a wish like Chad’s.
“Chad’s was one of the most unselfish wishes we’ve seen,” she said. “It’s pretty remarkable.”
The organization got the go-ahead from the high school and secured several donations, including two Keurig machines and 60 boxes of Keurig coffee from Keurig Green Mountain Inc., as well as a mobile cart from Lakeside Industrial.
Chad was given one wish, and he used it to help others.
Chad’s Cafe is a testament to one person’s selflessness.
It will be an example of how to live a godly life to students, parents and teachers at Tri-Central High School for years to come.
