Fifty people assembled for a candlelight vigil last Sunday evening on the grounds of the Terre Haute Federal Courthouse. Many were women.
Their gesture exemplifies the impact of the life of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The vigil honored the work, style and legacy of Ginsburg, who died at age 87. Millions of women and young girls admired the diminutive legal icon from Brooklyn, N.Y., often referred to by her initials, RBG. She gave those admirers, and all Americans, plenty to respect.
In 1993, Ginsburg became just the second woman to hold a seat on the Supreme Court in its then-204-year history. Indeed, her decisions through her 27 years on the highest court in the land shaped American history. Ginsburg wore two different collars for announcements of the court’s rulings — one when she was among the majority opinion, and another when she was among the minority, as noted in a USA Today retrospective.
Her positions in the latter category etched a recurring phrase into Ginsburg’s reputation — “I dissent.”
One of Ginsburg’s most direct and remembered dissenting opinions came in 2013, when the Supreme Court struck down a core element of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. That ruling relieved Southern states with a history of electoral discrimination from a requirement to get federal approval for changes in voting policies.
Ginsburg’s dissenting opinion said, “Throwing out preclearance when it has worked and is continuing to work to stop discriminatory changes is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”
While a young wife and mother, Ginsburg graduated first in her class at Columbia University Law School. Still, she was denied a clerkship with the Supreme Court because of her gender, but eventually received the same role in the U.S. District Court in New York. Thus began her legal career, a climb that included an appointment to the federal court of appeals by President Jimmy Carter in 1980, followed by the Supreme Court appointment 13 years later.
For nearly three years of her high court service, Ginsburg was the only female justice. Today, only 27% of federal judges are women, according to a report in the Washington Post. Ginsburg’s replacement on the Supreme Court will be nominated by a male president and — if President Trump succeeds at pushing through a nominee before year’s end — confirmed by a U.S. Senate still dominated by men, by a 74 to 26 margin. And, even if Ginsburg’s replacement is a woman, men will still comprise two-thirds of the Supreme Court seats.
Young American girls have long viewed RBG as a role model, a hero unafraid to tell the powerful, “I dissent.” Her legacy of brave confidence, rooted in true democracy, will continue for years to come.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
