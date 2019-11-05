Well, this is it. This is your chance to put your ballot where your mouth is. If you’ve ever complained about municipal government, it’s time to take action.
Election Day is today, and our collective future is in your hands.
Casting an uninformed vote can be worse than not voting at all, though. Anyone who has voted before surely knows the empty feeling of encountering a race they hadn’t heard about before at the ballot box. If you’re still unsure for whom to vote, take care to study our Kokomo Election Guide at www.kokomotribune.com. We hope this gives you some idea of what races are being contested, which candidates are running and where they stand on the issues that most impact your daily life.
Kokomo residents have a variety of places to cast their ballots today. Registered voters are asked to bring their ID with them to a voting place.
Registered voters may cast their ballots at any of the following vote centers from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today:
Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.
Eastern Performing Arts Center, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown.
Good Shepherd Church, 121 Santa Fe Blvd.
Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave.
Kokomo First Assembly of God, 1520 N. Apperson Way.
Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road.
Maple Crest Middle School, 2727 S. Washington St.
Northview Church (formerly Oakbrook Church), 3409 S. 200 West.
Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville.
Senior Citizen Center, 721 W. Superior St.
South Branch Library, 1755 E. Center Road.
Titan Annex, 3794 E. 300 South.
UAW 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.
Wherever you decide to vote, the important part is that you do. If you sit this one out, you won’t have anyone to blame but yourself for whatever happens next.
