There are just 29 days until Christmas. You can purchase presents online, but the clock is ticking on some packages to arrive in time. You’ll have to venture out and mix it up with the other shoppers.
Shopping locally will help area retailers. They will appreciate your patronage.
And if you take a trip to one of Kokomo’s several malls, keep in mind these parking tips from The Fresno Bee. The newspaper compiled them with help from SmartMotorist.com and a Fresno, California, parking attendant.
• Pay attention to directions given by parking attendants, if they are employed at a mall. They know where there is open parking.
• Observe common courtesy. Avoid actions that may provoke other drivers.
• Allow pedestrians to cross in front of your vehicle. Pedestrians always have the right of way in a parking lot. Watch for small children.
• Always use your turn signals even when driving very slowly.
• Respect drop-off zones and no-standing areas; parking in them will increase general inconvenience.
• Always look carefully before backing out of a parking space.
• Don’t steal a parking space.
• Obscene or offensive gestures irritate other drivers. Be aware that any gesture may be misinterpreted by another driver.
The Christmas holiday can put stress on anyone. Take your time, even when doing some last-minute shopping. By using a little caution in parking lots, you can avoid accidents and unintended repair bills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.