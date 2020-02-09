Before you read any further, stop for a second and think about what this one word means to you: cancer.
The word conjures images of friends and loved ones from our past and present who have battled with various forms of the disease. Some have won the battle, many have not.
Can you remember the sound of their voice? Can you begin to imagine the physical and mental pain they endured while undergoing treatment?
Fact is, cancer will impact all of our lives at one point or another. Be it a family member or a friend, there is no escaping its wrath. Not yet, anyhow.
If the American Cancer Society has any say in the matter, one day we all will live in a world where cancer does not invoke fear and immediate mourning. You can help.
Each year thousands of communities around the country host a Relay for Life event to raise money and awareness while paying tribute to cancer victims and survivors. Every dollar raised makes a difference.
Cancer Society funding has contributed to nearly every major discovery in cancer research. Millions of lives have been saved as a result, including people you may know. The research has funded better ways to prevent, detect and treat cancer.
Relay for Life of Howard County still is four months off, but volunteers and participants will come together at Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., at 6 p.m. March 10 to plan the 2020 event.
In 2015, the local Relay for Life changed from a 24-hour event. The 2020 relay begins at 11 a.m. June 27 at Western High School, 2600 S. 600 West, and ends at 11 p.m. that evening. Many participate locally each year — including hundreds of cancer survivors.
If you already have plans to attend this year, we commend you. If not, we ask you to give it some consideration.
Stop by the high school and show your support this June. Walk a lap to honor victims, enjoy some food, or partake in one of the many games or events offered.
With your help, maybe someday when we hear the word “cancer” we’ll be talking about ancient history.
