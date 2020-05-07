Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Sunshine in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.