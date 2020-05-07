Stopping to address the media Aug. 25, 2016, near the site of the Starbucks that was destroyed by an EF3 tornado the afternoon before, then-Gov. Mike Pence praised Kokomo’s elected leaders, local first responders and community residents.
“I will tell you that walking through the neighborhood across the highway — it’s just very moving to me,” the then-Republican vice presidential nominee said. “... To talk to these families and family members who were in their homes and to see these homes virtually completely destroyed, but because of people’s quick thinking; because of a good early warning system here locally, there’s no serious injury — there’s no loss of life.
“That’s a miracle,” Pence said.
Although the National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes struck Howard County Aug. 24, 2016 — damaging 1,002 homes and destroying 81 — just 15 to 20 people were treated for minor injuries as a result of flying debris.
On Nov. 17, 2013, when two tornadoes struck Kokomo and Howard County, 32 people sought emergency care after the storm; five people were admitted to the hospital. There were no deaths then either.
If you have a cellphone, you likely received texts, warning you to take immediate shelter four years ago — and seven years ago this coming November.
AccuWeather and other forecasters have reported they expect the possibility of severe weather in north central Indiana over three or four days next week. So, when another severe storm approaches this area, you can receive such warnings on a home phone line or computer directly from the National Weather Service.
All you have to do is sign up at the Howard County government website, www.howardcountyin.gov. The technology will send messages to county residents through a variety of means, including home telephones, cellular devices, email addresses or faxes.
Log on to www.howardcountyin.gov and click on the “Emergency Alerts and Public Notices System” text below the “Quick Links” list on the left side of the page. From there, it will take you to a website powered by technology provider Everbridge. You only have to give your name, address and a phone number, but you can choose several ways in which to be notified of impending storms or floods.
We urge all Howard County residents to sign up to receive these emergency alerts. They’ve contributed to two miracles these past seven years.
