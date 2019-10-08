Kiah Parrott knew what to do.
The Kokomo High School senior golfer had signed an incorrect scorecard after the second and final round of the girls golf state finals at Carmel’s Prairie View Golf Club Saturday.
“Obviously everyone was upset, but there was nothing you can do about it,” she told Tribune Sports Editor Bryan Gaskins. “I did what I had to do.”
She had to report her error to the tournament officials and accept an automatic disqualification.
This past weekend was Kiah’s third appearance in the state finals. She has been an Indiana All-State golfer three times. She had followed a 6-over 78 in the first round of the state finals with a 2-under 70 in the second round.
Kiah was looking at a top 10 finish at state, but signed for a 69 Saturday. She said her mistake came on the 10th hole, where her scorecard showed 4 strokes instead of 5.
She didn’t hesitate calling attention to her error.
“... [T]he HS golf community is so proud of Kiah,” tweeted the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association to Kiah’s father, Steve Parrott. “You’ve raised a young lady with immense integrity. Hate to see that happen to anyone, but your daughter handled [it with] such class.”
Kiah Parrott likely still feels badly about her carding error after hole No. 10. She might believe she let her school down because of her mistake.
On the contrary, she made Kokomo High School, her family and her community proud.
“I didn’t have to tell anyone, and no one would have ever known, but that would have made me feel even worse, to know that I had cheated, for people to think that’s what I actually shot,” she said.
“Sometimes it’s not what you want, but that’s what you have to do.”
Congratulations, Kiah, on another outstanding season of golf. And thank you for reminding everyone there are much more important things in life than winning.
