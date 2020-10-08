Campaign mudslinging is nothing new. In fact, we’re so numb to it we actually expect it this time of year.
TV advertising in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District race, pitting Republican Victoria Spartz against Democrat Christina Hale, has become so negative in recent days that media outlets are fact-checking their content.
It can all become too much, rendering the electorate indifferent – which is why we wanted to remind the Kokomo community exactly what a person of character looks like.
A year ago this past Saturday, then Kokomo High School senior golfer Kiah Parrott signed an incorrect scorecard after the second and final round of the girls golf state finals at Carmel’s Prairie View Golf Club.
“Obviously everyone was upset, but there was nothing you can do about it,” she told Tribune Sports Editor Bryan Gaskins. “I did what I had to do.”
She had to report her error to the tournament officials and accept an automatic disqualification.
That October weekend in 2019 was Kiah’s third appearance in the state finals. She had been an Indiana All-State golfer three times. She had followed a 6-over 78 in the first round of the state finals with a 2-under 70 in the second round.
Kiah was looking at a top 10 finish at state, but signed for a 69 that Saturday. She said her mistake came on the 10th hole, where her scorecard showed 4 strokes instead of 5.
She didn’t hesitate calling attention to her error.
“... [T]he HS golf community is so proud of Kiah,” tweeted the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association to Kiah’s father, Steve Parrott. “You’ve raised a young lady with immense integrity. Hate to see that happen to anyone, but your daughter handled [it with] such class.”
Kiah Parrott made Kokomo High School, her family and this community proud last year. She knew the rules. She knew what to do. So she did it.
“I didn’t have to tell anyone, and no one would have ever known, but that would have made me feel even worse, to know that I had cheated, for people to think that’s what I actually shot,” she said.
“Sometimes it’s not what you want, but that’s what you have to do.”
Kiah is a freshman golfer at Ball State University. We wish her competitive success, and once again thank her for reminding us there are more important things in life than winning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.