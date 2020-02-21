Indiana spends $8.7 billion a year on K-12 schools and claims to be a pioneer in education reform. Yet thousands of its high school students are graduating without the basic math, reading and writing skills needed to succeed in college.
That’s what a series of reports from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education have shown since the state started tracking data on the college-readiness of its students 13 years ago.
And that’s a problem. Ninety-nine percent of jobs created since the Great Recession of 2008 have gone to workers with at least some college, says Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers.
Lubbers unveiled a new state agenda for the agency she leads during her eighth annual State of Higher Education Address on Feb. 11. Dubbed “Reaching Higher in a State of Change,” Lubbers set a goal of at least 60% of Hoosiers having a four-year degree, two-year degree or an earned credential by 2025. Today, just 43.4% of Indiana residents have education and training past high school.
The “Reaching Higher” initiative will focus on post-secondary degree completion, equity among ethnic groups, talent and measurable change. But we believe college-readiness should remain a primary focus.
Neither Indiana’s “college preparatory” diploma, known as Core 40, nor the General Diploma are rigorous enough to properly prepare Hoosier high-schoolers for a post-secondary education.
Though there has been impressive statewide improvement since 2012 in the number of students who graduated from public high schools and entered college without needing remediation, 20% who graduated with a Core 40 degree had to take at least one remedial course after enrolling at one of Indiana’s state-supported colleges.
College preparedness is a national problem. More than 1.7 million college freshmen across the U.S. take remedial courses each year. The annual cost of remediation to states, schools and students is close to $7 billion, according to a 2012 report by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
Much of that money seems wasted: Fewer than 50% of students enrolled in remedial courses complete them. Two-thirds of students in four-year colleges needing remediation fail to earn their degrees within six years. Fewer than 8% of students in two-year colleges earn their degrees within four years.
Information shared by Commissioner Lubbers indicates that prior emphasis on college-readiness has paid off. Since 2012, 15% fewer Hoosiers required college remediation. However, in 2016, a whopping 48% of students earning a General Diploma, and 3% of Honors Diploma earners, needed remedial coursework in college.
The key to economic stability in today’s world economy is a post-secondary education, be it a four-year bachelor degree, two-year associate degree or training in a trade. And Indiana’s Core 40 and General diplomas are not making the grade.
