President Trump laid out “a phased and deliberate approach” to the “rejuvenation of our economy” at his daily coronavirus briefing April 16: A common-sense, three-step road map to relative normalcy in America.
The plan recommends strict social distancing during phase one. In phase two, travel could return, but people would be encouraged to limit gatherings to fewer than 50. Phase three focuses on identifying and containing any new COVID-19 outbreaks. Basically, it’s back to work, America.
The new guidelines are aimed at relaxing government restrictions where the spread is low, while keeping in place tougher measures where it’s high. And any easing of restrictions would require 14 straight days of zero transmissions.
The very next day, April 17, the president contradicted himself, tweeting: “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” in an apparent endorsement of some residents there, who surrounded the Michigan capitol April 15 shouting, “Lock her up!” in reference to the governor’s stay-at-home directive.
We encourage Gov. Eric Holcomb to continue down the path of heeding public health experts before relaxing COVID restrictions, and urge Hoosiers to continue following those directives. Leadership requires discipline and suffers capriciousness. Recent poll numbers back that up.
According to a survey released Wednesday by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 87% of Americans polled believe government guidelines in their area “are about right” or “don’t go far enough.” Just 12% say restrictions where they live “go too far.”
On March 24, the day Gov. Holcomb’s nonessential business closures took effect, Indiana had 259 reported COVID cases and seven deaths related to the virus. One month later – April 24 – cases had spiked 4,934.4% to 13,039, while deaths soared 9,985.7% to 706.
Despite what the 200-300 protesters might’ve shouted outside the Governor’s Residence on Indianapolis’ historic Meridian Street April 18, the whole of Indiana isn’t ready for phase three of President Trump’s road map to normalcy. But some areas of the Hoosier State could get there sooner than others.
The problem is the president’s mercurial leadership muddles his own message on when a phased reopening here and across the nation might begin.
