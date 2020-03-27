Indiana’s Eric Holcomb has been getting high marks for his response to the current crisis.

He's not alone in that.

A new Monmouth University poll found that 72% of respondents believed their own state’s governor was doing a good job in responding to COVID-19.

And unlike most issues today, a respondent’s take on the issue does not seem to depend on politics. Seventy-six percent of Democrats, 73% of Republicans and 67% of independents give their governors a positive review.

Like many of his colleagues, Holcomb has been working hard to keep the pandemic under control.

At a time when Indiana’s numbers were still relatively low, Holcomb limited the state’s restaurants and bars to delivery and carry out, shut down large public gatherings and delayed the primary election. Then, as the numbers continued to rise, he told his fellow Hoosiers they would have to do more.

“Our neighbors and our economy need to see that we are taking steps to help flatten the curve to ensure our health care system is able to treat the most vulnerable,” he said.

We applaud Holcomb for his steady leadership at a challenging time. Indiana and the rest of the country are in uncharted waters, a fact that makes the governor’s calm leadership all the more crucial.

In his speech this week, Holcomb struck a modest tone.

“If you’re watching this at home, I’m grateful,” he said. “That means, hopefully, you’re social distancing, not spreading the contagious coronavirus COVID-19, for which there’s still no cure. That means, you’re being part of the solution, not the problem.”

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on March 6, and the state recorded its first death 10 days later.

As they have in other parts of the world, those numbers continue to rise at a frightening rate.

“Make no mistake about it,” Holcomb said. “This disease is killing people. Time is of the essence. And the best thing we can do for each other, for this generation, and for our economy, is to get a handle on the virus by slowing the spread.”

His message was clear: Stay home. Get groceries only when you really need them and buy only what you really need.

In his address this week, the governor delivered the bad news Hoosiers needed to hear, but he also offered the optimism that better times were ahead.

That’s what a leader does. We applaud the governor for his example.