Temporary Assistance for Needy Families was established in the mid-1990s to help children in poverty while encouraging their parents to seek better-paying employment. It provides small cash amounts to pay for necessities not covered by food stamps. “Cash from TANF can pay for things SNAP benefits don’t cover,” said Jessica Fraser, director of the Indiana Institute for Working Families, such as “diapers – a big need – toilet paper and personal hygiene products.” The program also offers case management and support services to help struggling parents get and keep better-paying jobs.
The federal government supplies annual funding, but each state has broad discretion in how the program is administered. That includes setting income and benefit levels.
While this is generally a better approach than one-size-fits-all federal programs, some states, including Indiana, neglected to adjust the TANF program as inflation raised prices and lowered buying power over the decades. That, of course, made the Temporary Assistance program less and less effective. Other states recognized the problem in recent years, raising the rates and indexing them to rise with inflation.
But not Indiana. The income-level requirements and benefit levels remain the same as when established in 1988, under the program that was TANF’s predecessor, Aid for Families With Dependent Children. As basic income needs rose with inflation, fewer of the poorest Hoosiers fell below the ceiling for TANF eligibility. Today, families who make more than 16% of the federal poverty level are barred from Temporary Assistance benefits. Those who still qualify find that the 1988-level monthly assistance package – $288 for a family of three – is too small to make much difference.
Last legislative session, a bill that would have raised the eligibility rate to 50% of poverty within two years and tied automatic rate increases to the Social Security cost-of-living index passed the Indiana Senate 49-0. Then it was allowed to die in the House.
As the new session nears, the Working Families Institute is once again going legislator to legislator, explaining the need to update TANF.
TANF is designed not to perpetuate “welfare” but to help families move out of poverty. Maybe 2020 will be the year Indiana brings its provisions into the 21st century.
The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne
