For the overwhelming majority of recipients, food stamps provided through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are a way to stave off hunger as they try to pull themselves out of poverty. No one is getting rich from the program – the average family receives an allocation of stamps worth about $260 a month. The stamps can’t be converted to cash, and in most cases can be used only for unprepared food – not lottery tickets, not cigarettes, not alcohol, said Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry.
Last week, the Trump administration announced its latest maneuver to make SNAP benefits a little leaner, and definitely meaner.
The program requires able-bodied single adults to work at least 20 hours a week to receive food stamps long term. But states may ask to have that rule waived in order to respond to local needs.
By raising the bar for such emergency waivers, new regulations are expected to save the federal government $5.5 billion over the next five years and reduce or end SNAP benefits for an estimated 688,000 people.
Congress created the federal food-stamp program and modifies and reauthorizes it periodically. But like two other impactful changes the U.S. Department of Agriculture is contemplating, the new rules announced last week were not authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill. Advocates for the poor say the changes are part of a regulatory end-run aimed at knocking needy recipients out of the program by adding more red tape to the application process and reducing states’ ability to control their own assistance programs.
But first, what passes for the good news about the latest strand of this soulless bureaucratic scheme. Though more than 620,243 Hoosiers depend on the food stamps, not a single one of them will be affected by the new rule. That’s because Indiana is already enforcing the work requirement rule. Like other states, Indiana used a waiver from that rule to help Hoosiers who had lost their jobs during the Great Recession. By 2015, then-Gov. Mike Pence decided to pass on renewing the waiver, saying Indiana had recovered so well that everyone otherwise needing food stamps could remain eligible for assistance by securing at least 20 hours of work per week.
But Pence moved too soon; Indiana was still in recovery mode four years ago, and many SNAP recipients failed to find work before the cutoff. As Dan Carden of the Times of Northwest Indiana recently reported, 68% of those who fell under the work requirement – more than 33,000 Hoosiers – lost their benefits within six months.
The Agriculture Department’s other two proposed rule changes operate under the same principle of taking control and flexibility away from the states. One would establish a uniform rate for utility deductions in SNAP recipients’ income calculations that will almost certainly fall far short of what they are actually paying in Indiana. The other would supersede a provision pushed by advocates for the poor and enacted by the Indiana legislature that allowed food-stamp recipients to have as much as $5,000 in assets as they try to climb out of poverty. The proposed federal rule might may cap total assets at $2,250.
Maybe not today, but soon, the holes the feds are poking in this vital part of the social safety net could hurt Hoosiers, too.
The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne
