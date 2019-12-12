Suzanne Crouch was born in Evansville, graduated from high school there and served several years as one of that area’s legislators. But it’s difficult to imagine Crouch moving a lieutenant governor’s office to southwest Indiana for her convenience. As attractive as the city has become, it would be shocking if Indiana Auditor Tera Klutz decided to open an office for herself in Fort Wayne, where she had previously served as Allen County auditor.
Of course, you say. State officeholders are expected to live and work in Indianapolis, the capital city of Indiana.
But Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill seems to consider himself an exception. As The Journal Gazette’s Niki Kelly reported Sunday, Hill spends some of his work week not at his expensively refurbished office in the Capitol, but in an office the state leases for him near his home in Elkhart. Exactly how much time Hill is at his desk in Indianapolis isn’t clear, but when he drives between his Elkhart and Indianapolis offices, he is allowed to count the mileage as a business expense. Again, it’s difficult to determine how often he has availed himself of that privilege.
Hill wouldn’t grant an interview on the subject, but his office emailed Kelly that “The Attorney General is a state-wide elected official. The office currently maintains a total of eight (8) satellite offices, of which Elkhart is one, across the state to carry out the duties of the office.”
The other satellite offices are in Evansville, Castleton, Hobart, Indianapolis, New Albany, Greenwood and Angola. Hill added his office in Elkhart – he is listed as the sole employee working there – in 2017, after the Indiana Legislature granted his request to be allowed to reside outside of Indianapolis. Other state officials had been allowed to live outside the city by a constitutional amendment passed in 2000. But no other state official maintains a second office, Kelly reported.
Why Hill gets to be the only state officeholder to have an office back home is by no means the only concern about the way the attorney general is conducting business. In 2017, a few months after his election, the Indianapolis Star reported Hill had commissioned a $279,000 renovation project for his Indianapolis office and purchased a 15-passenger van to use as a mobile office. After Hill’s election, a state senator said, the attorney general asked him to introduce a bill granting Hill a 27% pay raise. The bill went nowhere. But last February, Kelly reported, Hill sent through raises as high as 14% for key staffers.
And concerns about such matters are compounded by the allegations Hill behaved inappropriately at a legislative party in 2018, detailed this fall in testimony by several alleged victims and witnesses in a disciplinary hearing. The Indiana Supreme Court has yet to rule on that matter, but Hill is already planning to run for reelection, saying in a video announcement last month, “I’ll never back down from partisan attacks, the media and even Republicans embarrassed to defend our values.” It may be up to Hill’s party to dump him from the ticket next year.
The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne
