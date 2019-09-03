The news from Indy’s Lucas Oil Stadium was shocking and disappointing a week ago Saturday night. It had nothing to do with the Colts’ preseason loss to the rival Chicago Bears.
Andrew Luck, the wonder boy from Stanford chosen first by the Colts in the 2012 NFL draft, was retiring after six short years.
Those six years had largely been filled with on-field thrills and anticipation for the Colts and their promising young quarterback. But there were some scary setbacks. Luck in his early years played on some bad teams with offensive linemen who couldn’t protect him. He was thrust into the position of having to do too much with too little help. It made him vulnerable to injury. And it was chronic injury that led to Luck’s stunning decision to call it a career, far sooner than it might have been.
Most recently, Luck had been rehabbing an injury to his ankle and calf. It had not been going well. His inability to recover was reminiscent of the problem he had with his shoulder, which cost him his entire 2017 season. He had battled serious injuries prior to that to his abdomen, ribs and kidney. He also suffered a concussion during his career.
Injuries had become chronic problems and the mental wear and tear of constant rehabilitation had shown on him before.
Sports teams are near and dear to people’s hearts, no matter where they reside. In Indianapolis, the NFL’s Colts are a beloved franchise, made so by winning years with Peyton Manning at quarterback and a Super Bowl trophy.
But we must remember that Manning suffered a serious neck injury that sidelined him for a season and led the Colts to turn him loose when his contract expired. Manning did go on to close out his career in dramatic fashion with Denver as a Super Bowl champ. But his long-term health remained a concern throughout his final seasons.
Sports in Indiana is part of the collective culture and identity. The Colts play a big part of that. Luck was seen as the heir to Manning’s greatness, and he had certainly shown flashes of it.
But the tenuous health concerns of football players — as highlighted by Manning and Luck — reminds us football is a dangerous sport and its long-term health effects cannot be taken lightly.
Luck made a decision that he could not go on like he was. His life was not what he wanted, and he chose to walk away.
Football players, as do athletes in other professional sports, make lots of money. Luck’s current contract was valued at $140 million. The money, however, would not be worth it in his mind if he was unhappy and in constant pain.
We have great respect for Andrew Luck as an athlete and a person. So should all sports fans. Football players are not toy soldiers to be arranged on a field for our pleasure. They must be true to themselves and make decisions in the best interest of them and their families.
We are grateful Luck entertained Indiana’s sports fans for as long as he did. We wish him all the best in the future and are confident we’ve not heard the last of this fine man.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
