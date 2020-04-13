Traffic may be down on roads and highways in the Midwest as a result of stay-home directives and travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But construction zones are beginning to pop up, so this is not the time for travelers to think the roadways are clear sailing.
Given the horrific vehicular crashes and fatalities that have occurred in recent years, especially on Interstate 70 in west central Indiana, it shouldn’t be hard to get travelers’ attention when the warnings go out about highway construction zones. Let’s hope that is the case.
Motorists in Vigo and Clay counties don’t get a chance to ease into the construction season. Awareness and caution are required immediately.
A patching project began this week on I-70, with the first phase occurring in the westbound lane between the U.S. 41 exit and the Illinois state line. Overall, the $9.5 million project will place badly needed deep patches in both directions from the Illinois-Indiana line to the 5.2 mile marker, and from the Indiana 641/46 exit to the Indiana 59 (Brazil) exit in Clay County.
The project is expected to last through the end of July.
Traffic disruption along this stretch of critical roadway will be significant at times. Slowed and stopped traffic leading into the construction zones will create hazardous conditions.
Historically, however, the traffic disruption during construction periods has led to serious crashes, brought on by the inattention or distracted driving of semi truck operators. Large commercial trucks crashing into stopped or slowed traffic ahead has often ended tragically.
We urge the Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana State Police to give special attention to safety concerns during the project.
Motorists also play a key role in safety, and INDOT is reminding drivers to follow posted work zone speed limits, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through the construction zone.
Lower traffic volume will indeed ease traffic congestion and decrease the risks to motorists. But don’t become complacent. Constructions zones are danger zones. Everyone must remain on high alert.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
