The plot lines in the topsy-turvy story of the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary have veered in many directions in the months leading up to the first actual contests for delegates in places such as Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. It would not be surprising to see stories continue to change and evolve in the wake of Tuesday’s primaries in 14 states.
When the dust settles and Democrats finally choose their nominee, one specific storyline will remain constant when pundits and historians dissect and assess the dramatic primary season. And that will be remarkable candidacy of South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Mayor Pete, as he was dubbed early on largely because of the difficulty in pronouncing his last name, was almost laughed at when he announced more than a year ago that he would seek the Democratic nomination for president. Few took him seriously. His only experience was as a two-term mayor of a northern Indiana city of 100,000.
But Buttigieg persisted, planned, developed strategy, and mounted a fierce and effective campaign. His personable style coupled with his keen intellect caught people’s attention. Smart and articulate, his message resounded and his campaign gained traction. He held his own in the debate stage. Then he won the most delegates in the Iowa caucuses, and was neck-and-neck with Sen. Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire.
At its peak, Mayor Pete’s star began to fade as Sanders dominated the Nevada caucuses and former Vice President Joe Biden finally found his fitting with a landslide win in South Carolina. It had been an inspired effort, but it was time for Buttigieg to call it quits.
The Hoosier Democrat didn’t succeed in winning the nomination, but few people will ever call his campaign a failure. It was anything but.
In fact, you can judge how effective and relevant Mayor Pete’s campaign was by the intensity of snarkiness — and outright maliciousness — that poured from Indiana Republicans. If they didn’t think he was making a serious impact, rest assured they would not have expended the energy trying to drag him down.
Americans — and Hoosiers — have not heard the last of Mayor Pete. At 38, he has a long and promising career ahead him in whatever field he chooses. We hope it’s politics.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
