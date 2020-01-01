Indiana lost giants in 2019, so on this year’s final day, we pay tribute to them once again. They all made substantial, life-changing contributions in the realm of public and community service.
Birch Bayh, Richard Lugar, William Ruckelshaus, Richard Hatcher and Eva Kor are Hoosiers who stood tall and were guiding lights in their times.
Vigo County can feel special pride that two of these legendary figures have deep roots here. Bayh was born and raised here as he launched an impressive career in politics. Kor, who survived the Holocaust as a young girl, made Terre Haute her home after immigrating to America following World War II.
We pause to reflect on each of their lives:
Birch E. Bayh Jr.
A native son of Vigo County, Birch Bayh rose from modest roots to become Indiana’s U.S. senator for 18 years from 1963 to 1981, a tumultuous time in American history. Here’s what we wrote about him at the time of his death.
“Sen. Bayh distinguished himself through a long and stellar political career by being a man of substance, insight, skill and action. He wrote two constitutional amendments, the 25th (which designated the process of presidential succession) and 26th (which lowered the voting age to 18). What’s more, he was the father of Title IX, the landmark legislation that tore down gender barriers for women in education and athletics.
“Not many politicians on any level can say that their life’s work affected the lives of almost every American in some way. Sen. Bayh could.”
Bayh died March 14. He was 91.
Richard Lugar
Brilliant, soft-spoken and visionary. That’s how we describe Richard G. Lugar, a U.S. senator from Indiana for 36 years from 1977 to 2013. His studious, even-handed approach to politics allowed him to make enormous contributions on some of the most pressing world issues of his time.
“Before he entered national politics,” we wrote at the time of his death, “Lugar was a two-term mayor of Indianapolis, where he set the course for his city to survive and thrive in the urban decline in the 1970s and ‘80s, and become one of the great success stories in the post-industrial Midwest.”
Lugar died April 28. He was 87.
William Ruckelshaus
A highly regarded Indiana lawmaker early in his public service career, William Ruckelshaus rose to national prominence as the first administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and later the acting director of the FBI. His impressive work later led him to be appointed by President Richard Nixon as deputy attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice. It was there that he took the most consequential action of his stellar career.
At the height of the Watergate scandal, Nixon ordered him to fire Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox. Ruckelshaus refused, then resigned his post, as did his boss, Attorney General Elliott Richardson. The event became known as the Saturday Night Massacre.
Ruckelshaus died on Nov. 27. He was 87.
Richard Hatcher
In 1968, with the civil rights movement and anti-war sentiment roiling American cities, Richard G. Hatcher was elected the first African American mayor of Gary, Indiana, and one of the first African American mayors of any larger city in the country.
Hatcher served his city for 20 years and became known around the world as an articulate and inspiring spokesman for civil rights.
Hatcher died on Dec. 13. He was 86.
Eva Kor
Eva Mozes Kor came to Terre Haute as a refugee from the war in Europe and a survivor of the Holocaust. She did her best to overcome the trauma of her childhood, launching a successful career in real estate and raising a family. But she never stopped speaking and teaching about the horrors she experienced and made it her lifelong quest to shine a light on the darkness of one of the most horrible periods in human history.
At the time of her death, we wrote:
“Words are inadequate to describe the impact Eva Kor has made on her adopted hometown of Terre Haute. Over time, she became an iconic figure in this city, county, state and beyond. Through her willingness to share her story and the creation of the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, she grew to become not just a survivor of the Holocaust, but a voice of reason and calm reflection in the face of anger, mistrust, racism and violence.”
Kor died on July 4 — Independence Day — while leading an educational tour to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. She was 85.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
