July 1 marks the date when drivers of motor vehicles can no longer use or hold a cellphone while operating a vehicle on Indiana roads and highways.
The law, signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on March 18, is an important one. Adopted in the recent session of the state Legislature, the cellphone ban is bold but not revolutionary. Across the country, 21 states, including neighboring Illinois, already have laws banning the use of cellphones while driving.
We applaud lawmakers for taking this step. Gov. Holcomb had wisely made it one of his legislative priorities for the 2020 session.
The law states that a “person may not hold or use a telecommunications device in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle while the motor vehicle is in motion unless the device is used in conjunction with hands free or voice operated technology ...”
In addition to banning talking or texting on a cellphone while driving, that means no checking the weather or the traffic map. No looking at photos. No videos. No quick look at the email inbox. No holding the phone in your hand. The only exception is making a call to 911 emergency services or when the vehicle is stopped.
A driver can still use some cellphone features under the new law if the device is mounted on a vehicle’s dashboard or in hands-free mode.
Violations could be costly — up to a $500 fine and possible loss of a driver’s license for repeat offenders. Hopefully that convinces drivers to take the law seriously.
Distracted driving is a major threat on roads and highways and cellphones have added to those dangers. Laws aimed at reducing distracted driving pose enforcement challenges and won’t eliminate the practice. But states that have attacked the problem aggressively through strict laws have found that crashes associated with the risky driving behavior have been reduced. More importantly, fatalities have gone down.
Indiana’s political leaders have made a bold statement that cellphone use while driving is a public safety hazard and unacceptable conduct.
When the law goes into effect this summer, we encourage police officials to demonstrate their commitment to enforcement. Drivers need to know that the law is being taken seriously by traffic enforcers so that they will take it seriously as well.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.