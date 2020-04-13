Crisis brings out best of people
The coronavirus has had a dramatic impact on everyone in our community, but none more than seniors.
Families in assisted living facilities have been forced to visit with loved ones through closed windows, or by daily telephone calls.
Some low-income seniors living at the Karl King Riverbend Apartments in South Bend were struggling when it came to getting food. One or two reported being out of food while some were close to running out, with no safe way to go shopping.
That’s why a $45,000 grant from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County was so important. The grant is being used to help pay for boxes of food to be delivered directly to Karl King and several other low-income senior housing apartment buildings in St. Joseph County. The weekly deliveries will continue for four weeks, thanks to the grant.
The money will help buy all kinds of non-perishable food such as cans of tuna, chicken, vegetables and fruit, rice, soup, cereal and shelf-stable milk and should be enough to feed one person for a week.
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is buying the food at a reduced rate from its network of food brokers, so the grant can provide even more food for a longer period of time.
It’s said that tragedies often bring people together, and nowhere is that more clear than through the actions of the Community Foundation, the Food Bank and other volunteers and social service agencies that are helping to feed elderly, low-income residents.
South Bend Tribune
Businesses should cooperate
While living under these restricted conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t easy for any of us, it is important that we cooperate with the guidelines our state and local governments have issued for individuals and businesses.
No one likes limitations placed on our freedoms, but there are times of crisis where the danger becomes too great to carry on business as usual.
Several weeks into this pandemic, we’ve received numerous calls and messages informing us about businesses that continued to operate normally, seemingly in defiance of government guidelines.
We sympathize with business owners concerned about maintaining their operating costs, and we sympathize with workers who find themselves temporarily out of a job.
We at The Herald Bulletin are feeling that struggle with you as we endeavor to keep the news flowing while advertising revenue is lost and some of our own employees are home on quarantine.
In a letter published on the Madison County Health Department’s website, department administrator Stephenie Grimes strongly admonished those who fail to take this pandemic seriously.
“For everyone who thinks this doesn’t apply to you, insistent life operate normally, shame on you,” Grimes writes. “You haven’t seen the faces of those who work to keep us safe day in and day out.”
This is a time for all of us to pull together. We cannot afford to be working against each other.
Business owners should comply with all guidelines set by the government and health departments.
At the same time, the government should implement a plan to minimize the economic loss for business owners and their employees.
Putting people’s lives at risks is not an acceptable way to make up for lost revenue.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.