Counting Hoosiers in new normal
In normal times, trying to persuade everyone to stand up and be counted in the once-in-a-decade census presents a challenge.
But these are not normal times. And in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, that challenge is multiplied, particularly when it comes to reaching certain hard-to-count groups.
The need for social distancing and stay-at-home orders means that going door-to-door simply isn’t an option. The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended all in-person census surveys. All of this has forced officials to look to other ways of doing things.
Locally, the city of South Bend and St. Joseph County Public Library unveiled a new outreach effort last week. Fourteen local nonprofits and institutions were tapped to join a group called South Bend Census Champions. Each received a $2,500 award from the city to buy equipment, upgrade internet access, and support staff and volunteer outreach efforts. Outreach will focus on telephone and online contact throughout April and May.
The information collected in the census is used by the federal government to determine how to distribute hundreds of billions of dollars — toward Medicaid, food stamps, highway projects and other programs. The Indianapolis Business Journal has noted that nearly $18 billion is on the line for Indiana, which is how much in annual federal funding the state receives based on population data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
It’s estimated that for every person missed in the count, Indiana will lose about $10,000 in federal funds over the next decade.
By last week’s National Census Day, forty-two percent of Indiana residents had responded, 36% of them online. That’s better than the national average— but there’s still a long way to go
With so much at stake, it’s critical that Indiana residents participate in the census, which is still taking place online and over the phone.
It’s critical that every Hoosier be counted.
South Bend Tribune
Plant state’s native species
What did you plant in your garden, yard and flower boxes last spring?
Undoubtedly, it was flowering or bushy, pretty or majestic.
When you were down on your hands and knees digging through the dirt, did you ever stop to think whether what you were planting might be endangering Indiana’s native flora and fauna?
Ornamental fillers in landscaping and flower beds are often non-native species, which can quickly become invasive and have dire consequences for native species. These “invaders,” sometimes planted to prevent erosion or otherwise benefit an area, can outperform and outgrow plants that normally flourish in the area, which can doom native flora. Animals that rely on these native plants can also be at risk if the seeds or berries they rely on for food disappear.
Asian honeysuckle is the latest non-native plant to run wild through our woodland areas. Its red berries and slick green leaves are attractive, and it grows high and fast. But it’s spread out of control, choking out the sunlight and rain from other plants.
Ornamental pear trees, most commonly known as Bradford pears, have also become a problem as they cross-pollinate with other varieties. Reed canary grass, a tall, flat-leafed grass, is damaging the state’s wetlands. Look and you’re sure to find them.
So in the next few weeks, when you’re looking for a new tree, flower or bush to add to your yard, make sure to check the Department of Agriculture’s database to see what species have traditionally lived in Howard County. There’s usually a native alternative that’s just as flowering, bushy, pretty or majestic.
Kokomo Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.