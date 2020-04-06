Effects already visible
A pandemic is a world crisis demanding grassroots responses. The solutions may lie within the states, within communities, even within neighborhoods. Nations have adopted a variety of strategies to meet the coronavirus threat, and the message from Washington, D.C., continues to evolve. In the meantime, a multitude of small but important steps by ordinary Americans offer hope of mitigating the damage from the silent, invisible virus.
Consider the way local government tried to get ahead of impending danger. Days before state directives, Citizens Square was closed to the public and agencies such as the Fort Wayne Community Development Division and the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services suspended routine work and collections until early May.
As city-county government actions set the tone, private businesses followed suit, not just doing the minimum by urging sick employees to stay out of the office but looking for ways to allow as many of their workers as possible to work from home. Many businesses simply decided to close to the public, as did the YMCA, the library, most of the arts community and a long honor roll of other organizations. (Staffs at many of these institutions are still working and helping patrons by phone or email.)
By the time Gov. Eric Holcomb issued his shelter-at-home announcement Monday, much of Fort Wayne was already in compliance.
Some national leaders have given lip service to the need for social distancing yet still cannot bring themselves to practice it at their news conferences.
But when the City Council met in special session last week to consider compensation for city employees unable to work because of illness or exposure to the virus, just one council member was in attendance, with the other members attending virtually; the few other city employees who needed to be present were seated a safe distance from one another.
No one will know for sure how much such examples and the early efforts made to help slow the progress of the pandemic will ease the pressure on our medical personnel and facilities, or save lives. Or how much sooner this may allow Fort Wayne to return to normal. But those in this community who are staying informed and making the thousand little daily choices that may protect friends, co-workers and family members from becoming infected are not only doing their part — they could, together, make a big difference.
- The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne
In service of others
It can be overwhelming reading and listening to all the news surrounding the coronavirus. But there are a lot of good stories happening in our community during this difficult time, and you don’t have to look too far to find them.
Merely perusing Facebook and other social media outlets provide some of those instances of hope.
Like the story of Saint Joseph High School hockey coach Chris Kleva and his #CoachKlevaChallenge.
Kleva noted how the COVID-19 outbreak has had far-reaching effects in our communities, especially among the elderly. Kleva challenged his team to be “stewards of God” in the community and, at the same time, challenged to the wider Saint Joe family.
“I believe all nursing homes have closed their doors to visitors, this includes family members. These are lonely places to begin with, but now activities, visitors, and their everyday normal life has stopped.”
Kleva encouraged his team to take just 10 minutes a couple days each week to write a letter to a community nursing home resident to let them know someone is thinking about them, praying for them, and assuring them that as a community we will get through these difficult times. He also asked them to reach out and encourage friends to do the same with the several nursing homes and retirement communities in our area.
And the gestures that help the community don’t need to be big. Another woman, on her way to the grocery store, had cleaned out her cupboard of plastic and styrofoam containers for donation to St. Margaret’s House in downtown South Bend. At the time, St. Margeret’s had listed a need for containers to be used for carryout meals for the women it serves. (Due to generous response, they are set with donations of containers for now).
In trying times like these, gestures don’t have to be grand to make a difference.
- South Bend Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.