Evidence demands impeachment
The fight over whether to impeach President Donald Trump is nothing less than a battle of truth vs. lies, of constitutional law against executive arrogance, of good government against bad politics.
During inquiry hearings, witness after witness, 17 present and former Trump administration officials in all, provided evidence that the president and his administration — both official and shadow — attempted to extract from Ukraine’s new president a public statement that the country’s officials would investigate Democrat Joe Biden, Trump’s most probable opponent in the November 2020 presidential election.
To force Ukraine’s hand, the president withheld about $400 million worth of military aid that had been earmarked to help the nation battle Russia. Evidence clearly establishes a quid pro quo demanded by the president.
That satisfies the first article of impeachment approved Friday by the House Judiciary Committee: abuse of the power of the president’s office.
The second article of impeachment, obstruction of justice, is even more obvious. The president sought to impede the impeachment inquiry by directing White House staff and administration officials to ignore subpoenas to testify, challenging the Constitution.
As always, Trump and his minions have attempted to run a misdirection by impugning their Democratic rivals, howling “sham,” “witch hunt” and the like. Trump’s supporters are taking the bait. An aggregate of national polls shows that 10% of Republicans believe he should be impeached while 85% of Democrats say he should.
The GOP dissent seems rooted as much in distrust of Democrats as in a belief that the president did nothing wrong.
It seems highly probable that the GOP-majority Senate will not side against the president — unless perhaps more senior officials, such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton, are compelled to testify and offer further evidence against the president.
Anyway, it’s unclear at this point whether President Trump should be removed from office. Here’s what is clear: The House is sending him to trial in the Senate. The evidence demands it.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
’I swear we’ll get along!’
We want to draw attention to a comment made by New Albany city councilman Al Knable. He was speaking to the News and Tribune for our story on what’s ahead for the city in 2020. It published in last Monday’s newspaper.
Knable, a Republican, hasn’t always agreed with Democrat Mayor Jeff Gahan. Voters, though, like both public servants, reelecting them in November to four more years.
Gahan and Knable, along with other winners in the 2019 municipal election in New Albany, soon will be taking their oath of office. But unlike four years ago — when victorious candidates, regardless of party affiliation, engaged in one swearing-in ceremony at Bicentennial Park — they won’t be together. Democrats are staging their own ceremony, at The Grand in downtown New Albany. Republicans will be sworn in at a ceremony at Knable’s home later this month.
The separate ceremonies didn’t sit well with the councilman.
“I just think people want to see the council be able to work together,” Knable said. “I think it’s a missed opportunity to show unity among the members.”
We agree.
In fact, we would go further and say it sends the wrong message — one of “them” and “us.”
A swearing-in ceremony to which only winners of a certain political persuasion are invited strikes us as needlessly exclusionary.
Why not recite the oath of office together, as a show of unity, as Knable suggested?
Such a gesture would have signaled to constituents that you intend to work together to better the community and to find ways to compromise when there is disagreement.
Even if it had been merely symbolic window dressing, who doesn’t like a nicely decorated window at Christmastime?
Missed opportunity, indeed.
News and Tribune, Jeffersonville
