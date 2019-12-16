Health care in Indiana
Indiana’s plan to seek a 10-year extension for the Healthy Indiana Plan is good news for the hundreds of thousands of low-income Hoosiers who joined the ranks of the insured thanks to the program.
The bad news? At the same time, the state, led by Attorney General Curtis Hill, is backing a lawsuit that could eliminate all funding for that program.
So goes the confounding reality in Indiana, a state facing a mountain of health challenges: In the most recent America’s Health Rankings, it ranks 41st in overall health, with some of its lowest rankings including obesity (39th place) and smoking (44th).
HIP, an alternative to the Medicaid expansion provided for by the Affordable Care Act, has helped the state make inroads in reducing the number of uninsured Hoosiers since it was approved by the federal government in 2015. In the first year of Medicaid expansion, the number of uninsured declined 19 percent; in the second year of expansion, the number of uninsured dropped another 16 percent.
Last month, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration posted notice of its intent to request a 10-year extension of the federal Medicaid waiver that established the current HIP program, which would expire on Dec. 31, 2020. Its request includes a proposal to extend the expanded substance abuse and serious mental illness components of HIP through 2025.
But all of that could be for naught, depending on the decision by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. That decision could eliminate nearly all federal funding for HIP if it strikes down the Affordable Care Act in its entirety. Any decision by the court will likely be appealed to the Supreme Court.
Hill has said that regardless of any good it does, the ACA is federal government overreach.
A spokeswoman for the group said the ACA has “helped millions of Hoosiers access care and live healthier lives.”
That’s now at risk — and 600,000-plus Hoosiers have reason to fear they’ll lose their insurance. All because of a politically motivated exercise that goes against the interests of millions of Americans — and offers no alternative for those who stand to lose their health coverage. Hill never should have aligned Indiana with this reckless lawsuit.
South Bend Tribune
Lackluster agenda
Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t budging on teacher pay – no surprise to those aware he was conveniently out of town during the giant Red for Ed demonstration last month. Holcomb still wants to delay any action on teacher pay until the issue has been studied to death. Teachers deserve competitive wages; what the governor’s teacher-compensation commission can add to that stark fact isn’t clear. But with legislators more than happy to take a pass on the whole thing during the coming short session, the governor will let teachers wait yet another year for real help.
Holcomb did announce his support for doing away with mandatory, unpaid career training for teachers – something he should have objected to before it became law this year.
Other than all but punting on the state’s No. 1 issue, though, the governor’s agenda for the 2020 legislative session offered little to quarrel with, and few things to get particularly excited about.
His call to make driving while using a handheld cellphone illegal could save lives.
Like House Speaker Brian Bosma, the governor has had a change of heart on the need to raise the minimum age to purchase nicotine products from 18 to 21.
His support is to be applauded, though, as with Bosma, it’s fair to ask – why has it taken so long?
Of course, promising to “advocate for a comprehensive policy approach to Indiana’s tobacco crisis” is not the same as demanding an increase in the tax on cigarettes this session. That could save thousands of lives and provide funds to help meet some of Indiana’s other daunting health challenges.
The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne
