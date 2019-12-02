Key to representation
The Indiana Civic Health Index group reports that the Hoosier state consistently ranks in the bottom 10 nationally in voter turnout, something the group seeks to remedy and with good reason.
Imagine if instead of all citizens voting for our leaders, we allowed half the country to make that decision for the other half. Unfortunately, here in Indiana, that is exactly what we’ve been doing.
The civic health index shows that 58.3% of eligible Hoosiers voted in the 2016 election, and 49.3 % voted in the 2018 midterm election.
In its report, the Indiana Civic Health Index Group suggests the creation of a civic education task force to identify reasons for low voter turnout and to create recommendations for improved participation.
Voter participation seems to be low across demographics, the report said, suggesting that civic education is the key to improvement.
We suspect this lack of participation stems from cynicism, apathy and a general lack of awareness of the role of government.
The proposed task force should take a nonpartisan approach to civic education and foster engagement at all levels of government.
Only through maximum participation can we ensure that the leaders we elect accurately represent us.
Our leaders are meant to be representatives of the people. We should not let them be representations of our apathy.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
High hopes for retail season
The anticipation and activity in the run-up to Black Friday has diminished through the years as retail shopping has shifted in its emphasis from in-store to online purchasing. In fact, the U.S. Commerce Department reported earlier this year that online retail sales had surpassed general merchandise sales for the first time in history.
Black Friday — what was once known as the biggest shopping day of the year for brick-and-mortar retailers — is not what it used to be.
Still, it’s a big deal.
All across the west-central Indiana landscape, from shopping centers to strip malls to stand-alone general retailers, Friday was a busy day. Even though more and more people are taking advantage of the conveniences of online shopping, the grand tradition of heading out for a shopping spree, especially during a holiday season, survives.
Changes in the retail marketplace are nothing new for Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley. Just 50 years ago, downtown Terre Haute, and the main streets and town squares of places such as Sullivan, Brazil, Clinton, and Paris, Illinois, were the center of retail activity. But 25 years ago, that dynamic had changed. The small-town shopping districts were fading, and malls such as Honey Creek Mall south of Terre Haute had taken over as the go-to place for the retail experience.
The internet has changed so many things, including for consumers. The heyday of the shopping centers has passed. Change is the only constant.
Our local shopping outlets will remain busy places in coming weeks. Just how busy remains to be seen, although retail experts are generally upbeat about the upcoming holiday season nationwide.
Consumer confidence has been consistently strong since the Great Recession of 2008-09. But statistics indicate that may be softening somewhat. The consumer confidence index declined this month for the fourth month in a row. But it’s worth noting that spending in October increased at the fastest rate in three months.
All that will shake out soon enough and we’ll get a better idea how retail sales during the holiday season affects the overall annual spending rate. As the season kicks off, however, the holiday season is expected to produce healthy revenues at the cash registers.
For the sake of our local retailers, we hope so. For this area, strong retail sales will fuel a sturdy economy.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.