Far from ‘all in’
Gov. Eric Holcomb is doing many things right. His response to the COVID-19 crisis has shown genuine concern for Hoosiers throughout the state.
But not every decision has been wise. The Economic Relief and Recovery Task Force he announced two weeks ago is sorely lacking in both transparency and bipartisan representation. The high-powered panel includes well-qualified individuals, but they are overwhelmingly Republicans who don’t reflect the state’s diverse population and the life experiences of its residents.
After Holcomb announced the seven-member panel at his April 10 media availability, House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta sent a letter urging the addition of an appointee by each of the General Assembly’s four caucus leaders.
“The creation of an economic advisory panel is wise given the vast economic consequences related to COVID-19 and the complex nature of the fiscal decisions that lie before us,” the Fort Wayne Democrat wrote. “I was, however, alarmed by the lack of bipartisan inclusion on the advisory panel, especially provided the significant tasks assigned to the committee. Now, more than ever, Hoosiers expect their government to work inclusively in order to achieve the best results for our state.”
Holcomb’s office acknowledged it received the letter, GiaQuinta said. But the governor has not expanded the panel, which is tasked with planning, administering and accounting for the $2.4 billion in federal relief funds awarded to the state under the CARES Act.
The governor’s task force is co-chaired by state budget director Cris Johnston and Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. The other members are Al Hubbard, who was director of the National Economic Council for President George W. Bush; former state Sen. Luke Kenley; former state budget director Ryan Kitchell, now with Old National Bancorp; Kristin Marcuccilli, an Indiana Economic Development Corporation board member and Star Financial Bank executive; and former Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman.
Six of the seven members are Republicans. Schellinger sought the Democratic nomination for governor in 2008, but he and his wife have made multiple $5,000 contributions to the governor since he was appointed secretary of commerce.
While northeast Indiana is fortunate to have a representative, the panel is largely made up of central Indiana officials. Heavily populated northwest Indiana is left out entirely. GiaQuinta’s suggestion would likely add two more Republicans to the task force, but it also would add two Democrats, who overwhelmingly represent residents in the state’s larger communities.
“I represent the urban areas, the inner city, the large public school system – the things that are going to be affected the most,” GiaQuinta said. “Who do I go to? Who is my contact person on this task force?”
GiaQuinta said he has received many questions about where the relief money for businesses is going.
“These big corporations have lawyers – they know what to do to get the money,” he said. “But these small restaurants, for example – do they have the money to hire a lawyer? Really, it’s experience and know-how for those who were able to jump on it and get the money.”
Holcomb was asked about the task force’s work during a recent news conference. He said the members were participating in daily phone calls.
All of the members have fine public service records, and we trust they are working in our best interests. But the handling of billions of dollars in public money demands full transparency and oversight. The House minority leader hasn’t called for equal representation on the task force – just a seat at the table.
“We’re supposed to be ‘all in,’ ” GiaQuinta said, referring to the state’s COVID-19 public service campaign. “Well, frankly, we’re all left out.”
The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne
