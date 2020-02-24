Medicaid aid?
The Indiana Legislature appears on course to enact measures that would protect health insurance-holders from being charged out-of-network rates for services they receive at an in-network medical facility. Proposals are also moving along to set up something called an “all-payer claims database” that would allow prospective patients to see how much various hospitals charge for the same procedures.
But while we all can applaud efforts to help patients reduce health care costs, we should also be paying careful attention to national efforts to reduce Medicaid benefits.
This could have a powerful impact on Indiana. About 1 in 5 Hoosiers is enrolled in HIP 2.0 or some other Medicaid-funded Indiana health coverage program. Hospitals, nursing homes and thousands of health care workers depend on Medicaid funding to serve those 1.4 million people. And all of us live in a state whose enormous health challenges could only be magnified if coverage for some of those now protected by Medicaid is reduced or eliminated.
Last month, the Trump administration announced plans to allow states to switch to block-grant funding for some Medicaid programs that now give states whatever funds they need to cover all those who need assistance.
Conservatives who have pushed block-grants – Vice President Mike Pence argued for them when he was Indiana governor – say they want to give states more control over the health-coverage programs they run. But health advocates warn that states that choose the block-grant plan could be forced to limit benefits or reduce recipients during times when more people might qualify for coverage.
Meanwhile, the president has sent a budget to Congress that calls for cuts in both Medicaid and Medicare funding. And a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act filed by a group of Republican state attorneys general – including Indiana’s Curtis Hill – remains active. By sending the matter back to a lower court, an appeals court ensured that the matter won’t be settled before this fall’s election. But if the Affordable Care Act or parts of it were struck down, Medicaid-expansion programs such as HIP 2.0 could be endangered.
The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne
Sending youths to jail
Under a bill that recently passed in the Indiana Senate, children as young as 12 could be sent to the Department of Correction.
And the list of crimes that could send a child to jail would expand to include an attempt to commit murder, rape, kidnapping and armed robbery.
Not surprisingly, the legislation, Senate Bill 449, is attracting a fair amount of attention — and concern in some quarters.
One concern was summed up recently by Marilyn Moores, a Marion County juvenile court judge, who noted that people’s brains aren’t fully developed until they are 25. Moores was among more than a dozen people — including social workers and people who had run-ins with the criminal justice system as children — who showed up at the Statehouse last month to voice their opposition to the bill.
Moores said she opposes the proposal because it would target the most vulnerable and rehabilitatable children.
Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, authored SB 449 — and a similar measure in the last session — in reaction to the 2018 school shooting in Noblesville, where a 13-year-old student shot a classmate and a teacher. The bill, which also increases the maximum sentence for juveniles to six years, now moves to the House.
But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juveniles — those rare cases — unconstitutional, citing research that shows juvenile brains are not fully developed for adult decision-making.
And this from the Children’s Policy and Law Initiative, among the groups opposing SB 449: Noting that laws prohibit children from getting married, drinking alcohol or getting a tattoo because they are immature and cannot appreciate the consequences of their actions, the CPLI says jailing youth denies them the opportunity for rehabilitation and treatment.
The research and information about brain development bolsters the argument that placing juveniles in the adult criminal system is a very bad idea — and that Senate Bill 449 is the wrong move for Indiana.
South Bend Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.