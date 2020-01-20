Historic moment
The impeachment process now underway in Washington is driven by politics, but it will be judged by history.
Indiana’s U.S. senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun, should remember that, whatever the outcome of the trial, the way they conduct themselves during the process matters.
President Donald Trump and many of his supporters continue to demand that the Senate short-circuit the process and in effect exonerate the president without trial. But impeachment is not a shouting match to be decided on Twitter. It is a constitutional process that, having been set in motion, must be played out.
Senators of both parties sitting in judgment of Trump must do their best to put political loyalties aside as they consider the charges the House has brought against the president. That includes seeking testimony from important witnesses who haven’t yet been heard.
Indiana went big for Trump in 2016, and his popularity here remains strong; it’s only natural that Indiana’s congressional delegation has supported administration initiatives and policies. But the impeachment process outlined in the U.S. Constitution assumes members of Congress will do their best to move beyond partisanship.
Both Braun and Young have been highly skeptical of the case for impeachment, but both have also said they will carefully consider the evidence as it is presented. As members of the Senate’s Republican majority, they can help ensure that the impeachment trial is conducted openly and fairly, or they can join those who want to dispense with the formalities and ramrod through an acquittal. How they handle such choices will reflect on them, not the president or his accusers.
Just as it was not surprising that the Democratically controlled House voted to impeach, it will not be surprising for the Senate to acquit him. But before that vote comes, senators of both parties should test their convictions against the facts at hand.
The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne
Clock ticking for redistricting reform
Facing a ticking clock for changing how Indiana draws its congressional and legislative districts, activists recently turned out at the Statehouse to advocate for redistricting reform.
But will their message be heard by Republican lawmakers enjoying a supermajority that the status quo has helped them maintain?
Not likely. Over the years legislators (of both parties) have been loathe to change a system that gives them an advantage. Under the current system, the legislature is responsible for drawing its own legislative and congressional districts. This has resulted in maps that make it easy for incumbents to get re-elected and nearly impossible for challengers to be competitive.
During last year’s legislative session, Indiana lawmakers passed on another opportunity to establish an independent redistricting commission. Six bills addressing redistricting reform were filed; one narrowly passed the Indiana Senate but was never called for a hearing in the House.
Critics of how Hoosier lawmakers carve up congressional and legislative districts know they are running out of time for changing that process with the once-a-decade U.S. census less than three months away. It was after the 2010 census, when Republicans gained complete control over redrawing the legislative and congressional maps, that they achieved full-supermajority command of the legislature.
At the recent Statehouse visit by activists, about a dozen legislators, most of them Democrats, signed a pledge from Common Cause Indiana supporting politically impartial redistricting standards. Republican Sen. John Ruckelshaus of Indianapolis, who also signed, announced a bill he’s sponsoring to create a state website where the public can draw suggested maps and submit comments before the legislature votes on new districts in 2021.
Indiana sorely needs an independent commission to move redistricting out of the legislature, away from the political party in power. Other states have gone this route — including Michigan, which in 2018, passed Proposal 18-2, amending the state constitution and creating a citizen commission that will redraw the congressional district lines every 10 years.
Hoosiers don’t have the option of taking such initiatives to the ballot, which is the route Michigan took.
The current legislative session is the last chance to reform redistricting before new maps for Congress and state legislature are drawn in 2021. It will likely be another missed opportunity to create a more open process that is fair to all Hoosiers.
South Bend Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.