Senseless slaughter in Gary
On the eve of the new year Tuesday afternoon, the number of people senselessly slaughtered in Gary in 2019 stood at a stomach-turning 58.
It’s a 45% increase from last year.
As we head into the new year, the entire Region should be disgusted.
But this waste of human life, including the recent slaying of 4-year-old Tory’on Dukes by a stray bullet as he lay in a bed in his home, should elicit far more from all of us than just anger, shock or disgust.
There are ways in which the entire Region can and should be responding.
Leadership within Gary is the first key.
At his inauguration, incoming Mayor Jerome Prince couldn’t have been more on point when he called upon all citizens of Gary to “say something” when they “see something” in the realm of crime and violence.
Too often, residents fail to report crimes, even some of the worst ones, to police, authorities in Gary say.
The people of Gary cannot let fear control when they report to authorities.
Violence, including this rash of senseless slayings, will no doubt continue into the new year without strong intervention from a concerned citizenry ready and willing to tip authorities to crime.
Prince realizes he is fighting an uphill battle as he assumes the reins of a troubled city, whose problems have been exacerbated in recent years by sub-par leadership on all levels, including the mayor’s office.
It’s one of the reasons Prince resoundingly defeated outgoing Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in the May primary.
Prince must continue to encourage his entire city to work together in a fight against this epidemic of violence.
His choice of new Gary police chief, veteran federal agent and retired Army Col. Richard Ligon, is a solid first step.
But neither Prince, nor the city of Gary, can do it alone.
And they shouldn’t have to.
Ultimately, no one living in Northwest Indiana can afford to turn their backs on carnage or other social ills plaguing Gary.
We all must encourage our elected officials to provide whatever help we can spare — even if it’s in the sharing of ideas, innovations or strategies that cost no resources.
We all must show compassion and care.
It’s the only way to spark a real pathway forward.
The Times, Munster
Family overcomes despair
Larry and Sherry Swank could have been swallowed up by anger and despair when their 23-month-old son, Jaxson, died in a tragic accident.
Instead, they chose to establish a foundation in the toddler’s name to help pay for the education of children who otherwise would not be able to afford it.
Called the JWAS Foundation in honor of their son — Jaxson William Augustus Swank — the foundation provides scholarships to children from lower socio-economic backgrounds. The Swank family covers the foundation’s operating expenses while additional financial support raised from other resources, such as wine dinners and auctions, goes directly to Jaxson Scholars.
Ten years ago a small event helped to raised $25,000 for the foundation. At the most recent dinner and auction at the Carriage House dining room, more than $600,000 was raised.
The foundation accepts applications every year from families with children ages 2½ to 5 and whose parents earn at or below 250% of the federal poverty level, which is $60,625 for a family of four.
It’s a rigorous application process. There were 25 applications last year, but the foundation accepts no more than one or two children a year.
The first student — Jolie — was selected from a family who was staying at the Center for the Homeless in South Bend. In 2008, Jolie began attending Good Shepherd Montessori School in South Bend and today she’s a freshman at LaLumiere School in LaPorte. Her younger sister, Marilynn, is also a Jaxson Scholar and an eighth-grader at Good Shepherd.
A parent’s grief over the loss of a child can never be understood, but the Swanks have turned their loss into something that benefits the community and carries on the memory of their son. In doing so they’ve set a great example and also helped to changed lives.
South Bend Tribune
