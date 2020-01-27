Clock ticking on reform
Facing a ticking clock for changing how Indiana draws its congressional and legislative districts, activists recently turned out at the Statehouse to advocate for redistricting reform.
But will their message be heard by Republican lawmakers enjoying a supermajority that the status quo has helped them maintain?
Not likely. Over the years legislators (of both parties) have been loathe to change a system that gives them an advantage. Under the current system, the legislature is responsible for drawing its own legislative and congressional districts. This has resulted in maps that make it easy for incumbents to get re-elected and nearly impossible for challengers to be competitive.
During last year’s legislative session, Indiana lawmakers passed on another opportunity to establish an independent redistricting commission. Six bills addressing redistricting reform were filed; one narrowly passed the Indiana Senate but was never called for a hearing in the House.
Critics of how Hoosier lawmakers carve up congressional and legislative districts know they are running out of time for changing that process with the once-a-decade U.S. census less than three months away.
At the recent Statehouse visit by activists, about a dozen legislators, most of them Democrats, signed a pledge from Common Cause Indiana supporting politically impartial redistricting standards. Republican Sen. John Ruckelshaus of Indianapolis, who also signed, announced a bill he’s sponsoring to create a state website where the public can draw suggested maps and submit comments.
Indiana sorely needs an independent commission to move redistricting out of the legislature, away from the political party in power. Other states have gone this route — including Michigan, which in 2018, passed Proposal 18-2, amending the state constitution and creating a citizen commission that will redraw the congressional district lines every 10 years.
The current legislative session is the last chance to reform redistricting before new maps for Congress and state legislature are drawn in 2021. It will likely be another missed opportunity to create a more open process that is fair to all Hoosiers.
The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne
Extend polling hours
Indiana lawmakers are being asked again this year to change the law to make it easier for voters to cast their ballots on Election Day.
Rep. Tim Wesco of House District 21 in northern Indiana has proposed that polling be extended on Election Day to 8 p.m. from the current 6 p.m. The extra two hours would allow voters more flexibility in getting to the polls, a particular benefit to those who have work or child-care commitments during traditional daytime hours.
It’s far from a revolutionary idea. Most states took this step long ago. Indiana is one of only three states that close polls at 6 p.m. on Election Day.
Extending polling hours on Election Day is a voter-friendly idea that could help Indiana improve on its dismal voter turnout, which has been among the country’s lowest in recent elections.
While keeping polls open an extra two hours on Election Day is unlikely to turn Indiana into a bastion of voter participation, it is an idea with merit that should become law. The potential benefits outweigh the minor costs.
A more aggressive idea worthy of consideration would permit Hoosiers to go to a polling place, register and vote at the same time. Known as “same-day voter registration,” the system is used in almost two dozen states, including Michigan and Illinois. Organizations that study voter behavior estimate that states adopting the system generally see turnouts increase by an average of 5%.
Indiana’s century-old election law requires residents to register to vote — or change a registration — 29 days before an election. The law slams the door on anyone who isn’t tuned in to an election until late in the process.
Extending Election Day voting hours is a good place to start. We encourage lawmakers to adopt that change. Voters deserve more access to the process, and the state has a long way to go to serve that need.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.