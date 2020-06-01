A good faith effort
Those who have waited in vain for South Bend to establish a civilian review board might turn their attention to Indianapolis, which recently announced its intention to create such oversight.
Earlier this month, in the wake of two fatal police shootings, came the announcement of a proposal for a use-of-force review board that will include civilian participation —making it one of the last big cities to do so.
According to a story in the Indianapolis Star, the review board would include merit-ranked officers and civilians who are appointed by the police chief. The mayor, city-county council president and members of the police department would each be given one nomination.
Civilian appointees would go through training, including on the Indianapolis Metro Police Department’s general orders.
In a statement, the Fraternal Order of Police said it awaited the specifics of the proposal but was not opposed to civilian oversight.
What’s unclear is how many people would serve on the board, whether they would serve terms and for how long such terms would last.
Police departments across the county have varying levels of civilian oversight, and there is no one way to set up such a system.
A common goal is to increase trust between residents and police.
For years now, members of this community — activists, public officials, this editorial board — have advocated for a review board in South Bend. The idea has never taken hold, mostly because it has lacked mayoral support, past and present.
In fact, establishing a civilian review board is no cure-all — just a good faith effort toward digging in and committing to doing the work to address longstanding problems.
South Bend Tribune
Supporting our troops
It’s no secret Howard County takes pride in its veterans. According to the Census Bureau, between 2014 and 2018, 6,123 veterans called Howard County home. During the same time period, 390,220 veterans lived in the Hoosier State.
In Indiana, 5.8% of residents are vets. In Howard County, 7.4% of us are.
So, it was disheartening for us to receive a press release from WalletHub on Monday, outlining just how lacking we have been in supporting our returning warriors. As May is Military Appreciation Month, the organization “conducted an in-depth analysis of 2020’s Best and Worst States for Military Retirees.” Out of all 50 states and Washington, D.C., here’s how we shaped up:
• 27th in economic environment.
• 45th in quality of life.
• 45th in health care.
Add up all these statistics, and we’re 45th. That’s right, according to WalletHub, Indiana is among the bottom six in the nation for military retirees. How pitiful.
But we in the City of Firsts have reason to hold our heads high, even as our state scrapes near the bottom of the barrel in these rankings.
We have been actively tackling our state’s higher-than-average homeless veteran population for several years now. Jackson Street Commons opened five years ago at the corner of Jackson Street and Apperson Way providing permanent housing for chronically homeless veterans.
Howard County’s veterans court accepted its first participants two years ago, admitting veterans from three other counties into the program. The program offers offenders who served in the military the chance to get treatment or enter a diversion program rather than go to jail. If offenders complete the program, their criminal charges will be dismissed.
Memorial Day is Monday, and Howard County residents should know well the meaning of the holiday centers around honoring those who have died while serving in our armed forces. While those who serve our country are still with us, though, we should show them the respect they deserve. Don’t let the bumper sticker slogan of “Support Our Troops” ring hollow.
Kokomo Tribune
