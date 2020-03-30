Be a helper in COVID-19 fight
Look for the helpers.
The late, great Fred Rogers, an icon of children's television in Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, once asked us all to do this in times of great strife.
The coronavirus certainly places us in one of those times as a Region, nation and world.
Our Region is rising to the occasion, and you don't have to look far to find those helpers Mister Rogers told us to look for.
Now we must ensure those best of examples spread like a contagion throughout our state and country as we all join the battle to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Look first to our Region's front-line medical workers, who despite a well-documented lack of the best protective equipment are testing, treating and safeguarding as best as humanly possible the people of the Region in the face of a global pandemic.
They do this at potential peril to their own health and that of their families.
We must support them by demanding the best equipment be given to them at all possible speed.
We must heed the calls of Region, state and national health experts in staying home as much as possible, isolating and quarantining if we show symptoms of the disease and distancing ourselves from others in public. Those are the best ways of supporting our front-line medical workers.
In these trying times, look also to the building and trades associations and volunteers who are spearheading efforts to donate protective masks to our front-line workers — or sew them together by hand if necessary.
Even some of our Region's purveyors of spirits are getting into the act.
In a scene reminiscent of the World War II efforts to turn industrial factories into manufacturers of wartime equipment, Region distilleries are turning, in part, from booze production to the manufacturing of alcohol-based hand sanitizer to make up for a shortage on the medical front lines and in the general public.
Journeyman Distillery, a Michigan-based company with a Region foothold, and 18th Street Distillery in Hammond are both doing this in a stroke of great service and innovation.
It must not end here.
Other state and Region businesses, manufacturers and government leaders must be asking of themselves what role they can play in this crucial fight.
As more of us become sick with this virus, particularly the elderly, there are fears our capacity to provide respirators and other medical care will be strained.
Are there manufacturers in our state and Region positioned to switch course and feed this need? If so, they should consider doing so with all possible haste. Our elected leaders should be shouting this challenge from the highest vantage points.
We can do this.
Look for the helpers.
But more importantly, become a helper wherever you can.
- The Times, Munster
Serving others in hard times
It can be overwhelming reading and listening to all the news surrounding the coronavirus. But there are a lot of good stories happening in our community during this difficult time, and you don’t have to look too far to find them.
Merely perusing Facebook and other social media outlets provide some of those instances of hope.
Like the story of Saint Joseph High School hockey coach Chris Kleva and his #CoachKlevaChallenge.
Kleva noted how the COVID-19 outbreak has had far-reaching effects in our communities, especially among the elderly. Kleva challenged his team to be “stewards of God” in the community and, at the same time, challenged to the wider Saint Joe family.
“I believe all nursing homes have closed their doors to visitors, this includes family members. These are lonely places to begin with, but now activities, visitors, and their everyday normal life has stopped.”
Kleva encouraged his team to take just 10 minutes a couple days each week to write a letter to a community nursing home resident to let them know someone is thinking about them, praying for them, and assuring them that as a community we will get through these difficult times. He also asked them to reach out and encourage friends to do the same with the several nursing homes and retirement communities in our area.
In another bright spot, Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw had her own food drive last week. McGraw traveled through her Granger neighborhood leaving pamphlets at homes encouraging residents to fill a bag with food items and leave it on the front porch. McGraw and other volunteers then drove through the neighborhood, picked up the bags and donated them to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.
“When you look at our community, so many people need help. We can go to the store and stock up and have two weeks of food, but not everybody’s in a position to do that. They’re living day to day,” McGraw told WSBT-TV.
And the gestures that help the community don’t need to be big. Another woman, on her way to the grocery store, had cleaned out her cupboard of plastic and styrofoam containers for donation to St. Margaret’s House in downtown South Bend. At the time, St. Margeret’s had listed a need for containers to be used for carryout meals for the women it serves. (Due to generous response, they are set with donations of containers for now).
In trying times like these, gestures don’t have to be grand to make a difference.
- South Bend Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.