If you’re feeling like the United States of America’s political leaders are getting off to a shaky start in their approach to the potential global pandemic now referred to as COVID-19, you’re not alone.
You can find comfort, however, knowing that the professionals inside federal health agencies as well as most, if not all, of the actual states of America are dialed in and on guard.
The Centers for Disease Control is taking a measured but realistic approach to the spread of COVID-19, aka coronavirus. If you’re looking for the latest accurate information, that’s the place to start. The CDC is feeding its information directly to the states and keeping those agencies up to date.
Indiana is exhibiting competence as well, with the state’s department of health reporting that it’s monitoring the situation closely and is prepared to respond if necessary. So far, no cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Indiana. State officials have been in contact with local officials in communities around the state and sharing all the vital information available.
According to the latest information from the Associated Press, the virus has now infected more than 82,000 people globally and is sparking worries with its rapid spread beyond the epicenter of China.
In California, health officials say a new coronavirus case could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case, a possible sign the virus is spreading in a community.
Japan is closing schools nationwide to help control the spread of the virus. Italy has become the center of the outbreak in Europe, with the spread threatening the financial and industrial centers of that nation.
Vigo County health and medical officials have assured the public that it has plans in place for fighting the spread of a communicable disease, whatever that may be. It remains unlikely that a serious outbreak could happen here, but preparation is essential, regardless of the odds. There is still much that is unknown about COVID-19, so it’s been difficult for health officials around the world to assess its potential.
The most important thing now for all Americans is a free flow of accurate information from health officials at all levels. While political officials on the federal level are still trying to get their act together, we thus far have been able to rely on public health professionals to bridge the gap.
What’s more, perspective is important. Influenza remains the biggest threat to public health in Indiana and across the nation. The precautions you take to prevent the flu are the same you would take to prevent the coronavirus.
With the good news of the number of inmates being low in our county jail, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger is planning to make use of the free space to keep those numbers down.
Mellinger is planning to use two empty cell blocks for an addiction rehabilitation program, which is a practical and beneficial use of the space.
The jail is likely the only county asset that we should be happy is being underused. However, the additional space should be put to effective use for the county.
It is easy to lose sight of the rehabilitation aspect of incarceration, with some programs being decried as “perks” for prisoners. We must remember that while incarceration is a punishment, we have an interest in seeing that convicted criminals are reformed.
In an ideal world, criminals go to prison and at the end of the sentence productive citizens emerge.
Programs that make former inmates more employable and more functional members of society are key to making that happen.
Such programs will give inmates the tools they need to live life outside of prison and keep recidivism rates low.
“There are some jails around the state with a program and there has been a huge change in the recidivism rates,” Mellinger said.
If these programs have been producing positive results, then let the results speak for themselves.
As incarceration rates are low in the county, we applaud Mellinger for taking steps to see that trend continue.
