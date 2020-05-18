Request a mail ballot
Much is being said and written about the upcoming primary election in which voters are being urged to cast absentee ballots by mail. Doing so will mean voters don’t have to risk their health to vote in-person at a voting center if they don’t want to.
Still, it’s a relatively new process for many. Repeating the procedure, and emphasizing key parts of it, will remain crucial in coming days. Remember, you only have until May 21 to submit your application for an absentee ballot.
Although much of the convenience of requesting an application is dependent on internet service, it should be noted that not everyone has internet service, nor does everybody want to use it for this purpose if they do.
That’s fine. You can request an application for an absentee ballot simply by calling your county’s absentee voting office — or the clerk’s office in your home county.
After submitting an application, a voter will receive an absentee ballot in the mail, and must return it to the clerk’s office by noon on June 2, Election Day. It can be returned by mail or in person at the clerk’s office.
Submitting an application online can be done at indianavoters.com by following these steps:
• Click “Vote by Mail or Traveling Abroad,” then click “My Voter Portal.”
• Fill in your name, birth date and county.
• In the left hand menu of the next screen, scroll down and click on “Absentee Voting” and select “Vote by Mail.”
• When the application form pops up, follow the instructions and submit it electronically.
Don’t let all these changes or options discourage you. Your vote is important. Use it.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
The easiest choice
It’s as simple — and significant — as applying for an absentee ballot.
And the deadline for applying to vote by mail is May 21.
In normal times, the prospect of waiting in line to cast your vote may be mildly irritating.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be intimidating.
Normally, Indiana residents would have to apply for an absentee ballot, provide an acceptable excuse for doing so, and be approved by the county election board. But The Indiana Election Commission, acknowledging the need to reduce personal interactions during this time, has authorized “no excuse” absentee voting by mail for the primary election.
There are concerns about how the pandemic will affect voter turnout and uncertainty about how the process will play out on the rescheduled Election Day. But here’s one sure thing: Mail-in voting is a safe and smart way to fulfill this fundamental right.
South Bend Tribune
