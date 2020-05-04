Increase is unacceptable
As the coronavirus pandemic throws all of our lives into upheaval, another scourge rears its ugly head – that of domestic violence.
As reported in CNHI Statehouse Reporter Whitney Downard’s story in Monday’s edition, domestic violence calls are up in some areas.
According to a study of Indianapolis from IUPUI, some day-to-day crimes such as burglaries have sharply decreased in the wake of the stay-at-home order, while incidents of domestic violence have increased.
We can confidently assume that many more cases of domestic violence go unreported.
For many of us, stress levels are high as so many aspects of life are put on hold, but it is never acceptable to take it out on one’s spouse, children or dependents.
The bad news is that some people are stuck at home with their abusers.
The good news is that help is available. Alternatives, Inc. in Anderson is continuing operations with a 24/7 crisis hotline at (866)-593-9999. Other options include contacting the police or reaching out to friends or family members.
If you are in an unsafe situation, it is never a good idea to try to wait it out in hopes that the abuse stops. It won’t get better.
Downard’s story mentions one Indianapolis police officer who died while responding to a domestic violence call, shedding light on the serious, volatile nature of a domestic abuse situation.
If this warning isn’t enough, bear in mind the cases that have been reported in the pages of The Herald Bulletin of deaths, some of them small children, at the hands of abusers.
If you are aware of an abusive situation, report it. If you are in an abusive situation, it is important to seek whatever help you need to get out.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
Credit where due
A usually divided Congress came together last month to pass a $2 trillion bill aimed at relieving the economic and social devastation of the pandemic. In addition to providing support for small businesses and shoring up unemployment relief, it included payments aimed at helping poor and average-earning Americans weather the storm. President Donald Trump quickly signed the measure.
But the nonpartisan effort to help families meet their bills and put food on the table during the lockdown left a worrisome loophole. Congress declared the stimulus money could not be seized to pay state or federal tax debts, but failed to make clear whether the payments were protected from seizure by private creditors. Americans already in debt and facing new challenges during the shutdown were left vulnerable.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin ignored requests that he declare the stimulus checks off-limits for garnishment by bill collectors.
In the absence of federal action, a coalition of Indiana consumer-protection groups led by Indiana Legal Services asked the state Supreme Court to step in. Last week, in a 4-1 decision, the justices forbade Indiana’s courts from issuing any new ruling that would put a hold on or garnish an individual’s stimulus funds during the state’s public health emergency.
Rightly, the court excluded child-support payments from the order.
The state’s high court has hardly been known for judicial activism and overreach. Associate Justice Geoffrey Slaughter dissented, contending the court doesn’t have the power to issue such an order and noting that the matter could be addressed by getting Congress to rewrite the legislation or persuading Mnuchin to act. “A third option,” Slaughter wrote, “would be for our governor to call a special session of the general assembly to enact legislation codifying this result under state law.”
Fortunately, the other four justices seemed to recognize that none of those options was likely to happen in time to ensure stimulus money reached those Hoosiers it was intended to reach.
The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne
