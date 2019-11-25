Participation key to representation
The Indiana Civic Health Index group reports that the Hoosier state consistently ranks in the bottom 10 nationally in voter turnout, something the group seeks to remedy and with good reason.
Imagine if instead of all citizens voting for our leaders, we allowed half the country to make that decision for the other half. Unfortunately, here in Indiana, that is exactly what we’ve been doing.
The civic health index shows that 58.3% of eligible Hoosiers voted in the 2016 election, and 49.3 % voted in the 2018 midterm election.
In its report, the Indiana Civic Health Index Group suggests the creation of a civic education task force to identify reasons for low voter turnout and to create recommendations for improved participation.
Voter participation seems to be low across demographics, the report said, suggesting that civic education is the key to improvement.
We suspect this lack of participation stems from cynicism, apathy and a general lack of awareness of the role of government.
The proposed task force should take a nonpartisan approach to civic education and foster engagement at all levels of government.
Only through maximum participation can we ensure that the leaders we elect accurately represent us.
Our leaders are meant to be representatives of the people. We should not let them be representations of our apathy.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
Students make mark through esports
All those hours playing video games for fun paid off recently for five John Adams High School students.
The students won the second annual League of Legends High School Invitational at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and brought home $60,000 in scholarships.
Team members Ray Calhoun, Calvin Dang, Dan Nguyen, Manas Khadka and Jason James each won $12,000 scholarship certificates to attend IUPUI.
League of Legends esports teams consisted of five players who control unique champions, each with their own design and abilities. Team members work together to take down the opposing team’s base.
The team from South Bend Adams defeated Avon High School and Carmel High School on the way to the championship.
“There were other teams that were definitely better than us, but we were just the best as a team,” Dang said.
Competitive online gaming has exploded in popularity across the country. Two-thirds of the U.S. population over the age of 13 are gamers, according to a Nielsen report, and an estimated 100 million people worldwide were esports players in 2017.
South Bend is seeking to capture some of the popularity of egaming.
The St. Joseph County hotel-motel tax board approved $2 million from its bed tax collections over the next couple of years to convert the underused 700-seat Bendix Theatre into a 500-seat arena.
And according to an official with IUPUI’s School of Informatics and Computing, colleges are recognizing that top esports players are often “top students and top young-professional earners in STEM-related fields.”
There just might be something to this whole esports business.
South Bend Tribune
