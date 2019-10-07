Make national park moniker count
The hard-fought designation of the Indiana Dunes as America’s newest national park already is paying Region dividends.
Thanks to the designation, which became effective earlier this year, some 144,000 people visited the Indiana Dunes National Park this summer.
It marked a 20% increase from last year, which is significant given its former designation as Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore already was drawing top visitor numbers among National Park Service sites.
Netting an additional 50,000 Region visitors is something to celebrate, and it didn’t happen by accident.
Region leaders and citizens who worked so hard to win Indiana’s first and only national park moniker for the Dunes deserve to take a bow.
But we didn’t work so hard for this designation just to net new visitors. For full national park status to mean something, our Region needs to create opportunities for this tourist boom to become a real economic growth engine.
Unfortunately, since the name was changed, not much else has.
There are very limited hotel and restaurant options near the lakeshore. Parking near one of our state’s greatest natural and recreational assets remains scant.
People are stopping and enjoying our signature outdoor features, but all too often, they get back in their cars and drive on to Chicago or other more desirable locations for lodging or other amenities — in large part because our supporting infrastructure is lacking.
We must make it a priority to build on our success and create opportunities for our visitors to spend more time and money in Northwest Indiana.
Entrepreneurs should be encouraged to take the lead by a supportive coalition of local governments and tourism agencies.
Through a bounty of hard work, we changed the name, and more people came.
But it’s no time to rest on those laurels. Now we need to entice them to experience even more of our Region by giving them a reason to stay longer.
The Times, Munster
Kids see climate needs action
While they lack the experiences and depth of knowledge to understand complex issues fully, teens and even preteens can see problems with a clarity that escapes adults.
If you’re 18 or older you can’t help viewing the world through a political lens, distorting the reality of problems and solutions alike.
That’s why kids have taken the lead in recent weeks in the climate change discussion. Worldwide, young people rallied in September to demand action from government leaders across the globe.
These child activists see clearly that global warming is creating a host of problems for humans and making the world increasingly inhospitable to most living things. The arctic ice caps are melting, temperatures are rising and catastrophic storms are striking more often.
But many government leaders, particularly in the United States, deny that the world is getting warmer or claim that rising temperatures are not caused by emissions from carbon-based energy sources and other destructive human activity.
These leaders are motivated by the interests of big oil and lobbies for other industries that rake in billions of dollars in profits from polluting energy sources.
Independent scientific inquiry tells us these subjective deniers of global warming are flat-out wrong.
We have the tools at our disposal to slow and ultimately stop climate change. Energy generated by clean technology is a reality of today, not a futuristic projection.
Children, of course, have a special stake in the issue. The future of Earth is their future.
The United States should re-take the lead in assuring that the future of our children and the planet they’re inheriting is bright, not bleak.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
