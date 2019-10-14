Leader in gender equality
Whether a community is a good place to live sometimes depends on perspective, as illustrated by two recent studies that, alternately, paint Anderson with positive and negative strokes.
Business Insider ranked Anderson the 35th most miserable city in the nation, mainly due to the massive job loss caused by closing of the GM plants, which led to population loss.
However, a study by e-commerce software company Volusion placed central Indiana, specified as the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson area, 10th in cities with the highest percentage of female business owners. According to the study, 34% of business owners in our region are women.
While the number of women in business has been increasing since 1950, it seems central Indiana is among the areas leading the way.
We can reasonably assume some of the area businesswomen are natives and others moved here from somewhere else. There is something about Anderson that makes it a welcoming home for businesswomen, and we doubt it’s the misery.
Of those businesswomen who are long-term residents, many of them no doubt were here for the shuttering of the GM plants and opted to stay here and face the challenges ahead.
When determining which study carries more weight, we consider that misery is subjective, and no one surveyed residents to ask if they are, in fact, miserable. The number of female business owners in the area is a solid fact and should be seen as a sign that we’re doing something right.
Although we may be a little biased in favor of our community, the numbers don’t lie.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
Crack down on illegal dumping
As last week began, Terre Haute looked cleaner, thanks to the efforts of volunteers.
The volunteers, including many from a variety of city and Vigo County offices, were part of a biannual citywide cleanup last Saturday morning. They filled more than a dozen Dumpsters with rubbish. Much of the trash had been illegally dumped.
Once the volunteers finished, the total collected refuse appeared to be the largest haul for a cleanup in recent memory, according to organizers and Mayor Duke Bennett.
That reality is both a testament to the many hands that pitched in Saturday and also the scope of the chronic problem. In fact, the city has considered increasing the number of its cleanups to four a year, rather than two.
City-organized brush-ups are among several performed seasonally by various volunteer groups. City and county crews also deal with illegal dumping, litter and eyesore trash on a daily basis. Service groups, church members, inmates and good-hearted individuals pick up garbage tossed on roadsides on a regular basis. Their hard work beautifies the community, but only temporarily. Trash quickly accumulates again. Cleanup workers are outmatched by the litterers and dumpers.
The cleanliness of Terre Haute and Vigo County matters to residents and their quality of life and property values; to businesses competing for customers in the Wabash Valley region; to prospective employers and residents looking to relocate; to visitors who might be looking to experience a day or weekend trip to a Wabash River city; and to the pride of the community overall.
Imagine if Terre Haute wanted to declare itself “the cleanest city in Indiana.” The sustained actions necessary to validate such a claim should become a well-guarded priority here. The impact would be dramatic.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
