Fighting opioids with creativity
Sometimes there’s no telling where you’ll find a solution to a problem.
In this case, the problem is deadly — an opioid crisis that took more than 76 lives in 2018 in St. Joseph, Marshall, Elkhart and LaPorte counties.
A potential solution? An app developed by a group of Ivy Tech Community College students, including from South Bend and Elkhart, that would connect community members with Narcan, a drug that counteracts opioid overdoses.
The app was born out of the fourth annual AT&T FirstNet Public Safety Hackathon in Indianapolis. It also paid $7,000 in prize money. But the takeaway here is that students, faced with trying to help solve a real-life crisis that impacted one of the students in the group directly, came up with a possible solution.
The app could be used to signal the immediate need for the drug and have it sent within a certain distance, which would be potentially faster than an ambulance and without the need to call 911.
“Basically all you would have to do is push a button on a screen if you or someone you know is overdosing,” said Soto Garcia, one of the team’s leaders. “The goal was to have a far reach in order to get someone to respond to the emergency as soon as possible.”
Time is critical in treating someone in the midst of an opioid overdose, and this app, created by a group of creative, caring college students could eventually help a lot of people.
South Bend Tribune
Parody can cross the line
Internet memes and YouTube videos are following in the long tradition of political cartoons, but a video recently shown at a conservative political conference may have gone too far.
The video entitled “Trumpsman” parodies a scene from the 2014 action movie “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” The scene, in which the hero shoots his way through a violent mob, was edited with faces and logos to portray President Donald Trump gunning down news media and political opponents.
Among the groups shot in the head at point blank range are the Washington Post, the Obama campaign and Black Lives Matter. People shot in the video included Barack Obama, Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders and the late John McCain, the Republican senator who voted against the president’s proposal to repeal Obamacare.
The organizers of the conference expressed regret that the video was shown and condemned it. The White House issued a statement that the president strongly condemns the video’s violent nature.
Given the cartoonish nature of the video, we find it difficult to believe this is a real call for violence. It was likely created as a piece of humorous, albeit tasteless, satire.
However, propaganda such as this serves as an illustration of the threat to the free press that is President Trump’s mantra of labeling the news media as “the enemy of the American people” and “fake news.”
We also question the motives of someone who would take joy in seeing the president “kill” the Black Lives Matter movement.
While we recognize that political parody is a necessary component of free speech, we urge people to exercise caution, as a message may have consequences not intended by the sender.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
