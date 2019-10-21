Leader in gender equality
Whether a community is a good place to live sometimes depends on perspective, as illustrated by two recent studies that, alternately, paint Anderson with positive and negative strokes.
Business Insider ranked Anderson the 35th most miserable city in the nation, mainly due to the massive job loss caused by closing of the GM plants, which led to population loss.
However, a study by e-commerce software company Volusion placed central Indiana, specified as the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson area, 10th in cities with the highest percentage of female business owners. According to the study, 34% of business owners in our region are women.
While the number of women in business has been increasing since 1950, it seems that central Indiana is among the areas leading the way.
We can reasonably assume that some of the area businesswomen are natives and others moved here from somewhere else. There is something about Anderson that makes it a welcoming home for businesswomen, and we doubt it’s the misery.
Of those businesswomen who are long-term residents, many of them no doubt were here for the shuttering of the GM plants and opted to stay here and face the challenges ahead.
When determining which study carries more weight, we consider that misery is subjective, and no one surveyed residents to ask if they are, in fact, miserable. The number of female business owners in the area is a solid fact and should be seen as a sign that we’re doing something right.
Although we may be a little biased in favor of our community, the numbers don’t lie.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
Road toward addressing inequities
The city of South Bend announced plans last week for addressing contracting disparities for minority- and women-owned businesses.
Community activists and black entrepreneurs expressed optimism at the news, but you couldn’t blame them or anyone else for taking a wait-and-see approach.
After all, this is hardly a new issue, or one that city officials were unaware of. For decades, there’s been a widely held perception among minorities that they haven’t received a fair shot at bidding on city contracts.
The results of a “disparity study” — presented at a public meeting on Thursday — confirmed and quantified the problem.
The study, conducted by consultant Colette Holt’s California-based firm, found that minority- and women-owned businesses get a disproportionately small share of jobs. Of more than $100 million in contracts awarded by the city between 2015 and 2017, businesses owned by minorities and women accounted for 12% of the companies that won the contracts. That’s despite the fact that those businesses made up almost 15% of the contractors that were available in the city’s market area to do the types of work awarded by the city over that time frame.
According to the study, the evidence of a discriminatory contracting process in South Bend’s market area is strong enough that city policies meant to make the process fairer would likely stand up to court challenges. After passage of an ordinance by the city’s Common Council, the city plans to use the study’s results to justify setting minimum goals for contracting and procurement from women- and minority-owned businesses.
Now it’s time for the city to do its part. The plan outlined last week is a good step. But for far too long, officials have accepted the status quo — instead of taking the action needed to fix this inequity.
South Bend Tribune
