Schools, address dating violence
A recent study by Ball State professor Jagdish Khubchandani concluded that few schools have protocols for dealing with teen dating violence, which is a problem.
In the wake of the Me Too movement, many allegations are coming to light concerning sexual impropriety of prominent men. We think it likely that, in many cases, an attitude of disrespect toward women stems from attitudes learned in one’s formative years.
Young people tend to model the kind of behavior they see while growing up. Those who come from a dysfunctional home life may be lacking in positive role models for healthy romantic relationships. In a Sept. 10 article, Liberty Christian School Superintendent Jay McCurry cited these reasons for wanting to take a proactive approach to the issue.
McCurry also said he believes the issue is adequately addressed in health class. Pendleton Heights principal Connie Rickert said she believes dating violence is covered under her school’s policies on bullying and harassment.
This, we fear, is not enough.
Dating and relationship violence adds a whole other layer of emotional manipulation that is often not present in standard bullying.
In the case of relationship violence, the victim often experiences not only fear and shame but also feelings of love, attachment and loyalty for his or her abuser. In some cases, the victim may not even recognize the abuse for what it is, particularly if the victim experiences unhealthy relationships at home.
This type of abuse is difficult enough for an adult to deal with, and we can only imagine how helpless the situation would feel for a teenager who feels he or she has no one to whom to turn.
Dating and relationship violence should be incorporated into our schools’ curriculums as part of their charge to provide a safe and positive learning environment for our children.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
Cubs bring title to South Bend
The unlikely playoff run that led the South Bend Cubs to capture this year’s Midwest League Championship is more than just the culmination of a great season.
It’s the height of what’s been a long and successful transformation of South Bend’s Class A affiliate.
The Cubs never lost a game in the three-stage playoff event, going 7-0 in the process of sweeping the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the Great Lakes Loons and the Clinton LumberKings in the championship series.
The Cubs combined solid pitching throughout the season and the series with timely hitting to win its first title for South Bend since 2005, when the club was an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. South Bend, a Chicago Cubs affiliate since 2015, also won titles in 1989 and ’93 as an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
But it’s been the Cubs affiliation that has rejuvenated the franchise since South Bend first joined the league in 1988.
Cubs owner Andrew Berlin put it this way when the parent Chicago Cubs signed the contract with South Bend to become the Cubs’ new affiliate in the Midwest League:
“The No. 1 selling point was the Cubs’ faith in our organization and leadership. The reputation we’ve developed has been impressive. We’ve had an extraordinary record for player development. It goes beyond the field, into the community.”
Four Winds Field has been transformed into more than just a ballpark. It has become an entertainment destination for many in the area with picnic areas, inflatable games for the kids, a splash pad for those hot days and rooftop seating reminiscent of Wrigley Field.
So congratulations to the South Bend Cubs for winning the Midwest League Championship. It means a lot to this community in more ways than just their play on the ball diamond.
South Bend Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.